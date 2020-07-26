Best bet: REED KAN (6)

Best value: SECRETARY AT WAR (7)

FIRST: Critical Data drew away from nine rivals when breaking maiden in last start; more to come. Global Freedom is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Fast Car broke maiden in June at Great Meadow after finishing behind top pair in prior two outings; don't ignore.

SECOND: Whistlinginthedark logged five tight works since compromised by wide trip in debut; improvement predicted. Belleza has finished second in last two starts; minor award again? Big Al's Girl moves to dirt and drops into maiden claimer; very interesting.

THIRD: Positive Skew notched fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging second last time; more to come. Super Cute gets class relief and moves to grass for Christophe Clement; dangerous. Quasar makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Vicarage logged rapid final fraction in last start and compiled three tight works this month; call based on price potential. Ajhar regressed in last after fast-figured third in prior; rebound threat. First Line fired 5-furlong bullet last week; worth long look.

FIFTH: Classic Lady tallied swift late-pace number when losing head bob for all the money last out; more in the tank. War Canoe was just a length behind top selection last time; could easily close the gap in second start since eight-month layoff. Wegetsdamunnys gets favorable cutback in distance; could easily get the money.

SIXTH: Reed Kan gets confident price hike after winning second in a row last time; keeps on giving. American Power is 2-for-2 on Spa loam; more than good enough on "A" game. Thebigfundamental owns speed and fast figures and has been sidelined for more than 16 months; must take the good with the bad.

SEVENTH: Secretary At War has trained sharply since fast-closing fourth on CD grass last month; ready for prime time. Kitten's Cat gets aggressive price boost in first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very playable. Vici is fleet-footed and could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Danny California is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns a win at Saratoga. Blackjack Davey fired 5-furlong bullet since decisive maiden score last out; developing and dangerous. Bebe Banker logged very fast pace and final figures when winning by nearly nine lengths last time; bounces today at short ticket?

NINTH: Therapist consistently earns the field's fastest late-pace numbers. Gidu owns bullet-like speed but has bad habit of wilting at crunch time; mixed message. Made You Look makes peak start of form cycle and owns a win on Saratoga turf; don't ignore.

10TH: Let Them Eat Cake is firing bullets for first start since Memorial Day weekend; sitting on breakthrough. American Goddess is speedy and gets favorable turnback to shorter sprint; dangerous. Sequin has finished second at short odds in three of four starts; you've been warned. Zaccapa is another that has been the runner-up in three of four outings; fails to get job done again?