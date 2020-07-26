TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 30

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: OPT (5)

Best value: FED FUNDS (7)

FIRST: New Day Dawning was speed-sharpened in main-track sprint last out; wire to wire on turf. Lookin Dynamic packs potent late kick; dangerous. Sugar Fix owns six wins and three seconds from last nine starts; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Unrelenting Force is training swiftly and owns fast figures on best efforts. True Palace was a willing second in last; big-time threat. Danegeld has been the runner-up in all three starts; must take the good with the bad.

THIRD: Rosebud's Hope is fresh and projects as the main speed with heads-up handling. Vip Nation could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Beach Dreaming exits clear-cut placing in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Rousey drops and returns to dirt; breakthrough predicted. Our Lady of Loreto is fleet-footed and can prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Kefaliani fired half-mile bullet since determined maiden win in last; very playable.

FIFTH: Opt was pace- and position-compromised when a sharp third last time; forward move expected. Catch a Cab gets confident price hike after clear-cut win in last; very dangerous. Evaluator owns a win on Spa sod and starts from the fence; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Maliceinthepalace earned fast late-pace figures in last two starts at Delaware; ready for prime time. Claddagh's Run fired half-mile bullet for return from more than yearlong layoff; worth long look. More Mango makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Fed Funds tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden in last; pairs up. My Man Flintstone owns speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Dangerous Edge is training strongly for first start since 34-day freshener; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Out of Trouble gets favorable added ground after non-threatening sixth in last; improvement expected. Blue Atlas overcame wide trip to win last; very dangerous. Short Pour is fleet-footed and owns a win on Spa turf; big-time player.

NINTH: Funny Guy, 1-for-1 at Saratoga, logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Amundson fires fast-figured efforts with machinelike consistency. T Loves a Fight packs potent late wallop on best races; don't ignore.

10TH: Every Minute, a non-stressful sixth in debut, should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Disciplanarian is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures on best races; dangerous. Boom Boom Kaboom is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look. Freudian Analyst owns speed and gets appropriate turnback in distance; don't dismiss.

