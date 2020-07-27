Best bet: HURRICANE BREEZE (10)

Best value: KING OF RANCH (7)

FIRST: Pazzion debuts for profitable jockey-trainer combo (Irad Ortiz-Todd Pletcher); ready to roll. Doyouknowwhoiam owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; follow the money. Our Bella Nicole is the only member of this seven-horse field that has started; must consider.

SECOND: Getoffmyback projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Business Cycle could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Missle Bomb has a history of firing big efforts off the bench; very interesting.

THIRD: Sursum Corda tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; added ground plays to strength. Sengekontacket was second in key-race last time; very dangerous. Prairie Wings has been the runner-up in all three starts; disappoints once again?

FOURTH: Pacific Gale is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets class relief; rates close call. Liza Star gets confident price hike after clear-cut win at GP last out; big-time player. Unholy Alliance hails from high-powered Saffie Joseph barn and owns fast figures on best efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: High School Crush was pace- and position-compromised last out; primed for breakthrough. Love Me Tomorrow is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Imincomunicado was a late-running fourth in lone grass start at Saratoga last summer; worth long look at long price.

SIXTH: Cobble Hill gets confident two-level price hike after seven-length score in last; more to come. Jerome Avenue, another that gets aggressive class boost, was a strong second last out; dangerous. Zealous was a fast-figured winner at the Spa last summer; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: King of Ranch is quick from the gate and looms the dominant front-runner on the fence with heads-up handling. Dynadrive owns three wins, three seconds and a third from eight starts; big-time player. Blanket of Roses could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Bustin Scones makes third start of form cycle and should pack amplified wallop with slight cutback in distance. Jewel of Arabia was a seven-length maiden winner in last; be no surprise. Flashpackinbarbie attended swift splits when a clear-cut victor in last; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Always Inthe Munny projects as the controlling speed on the hedge with top-notch front-end rider (Kendrick Carmouche) aboard. She's My Type runs late and could be sitting in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the stretch. Fly So Pretty is another that would be aided if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: Hurricane Breeze packs potent late kick and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course. Ocean Fire was a wire-to-wire maiden winner in last; speedy and very playable. Lido Key could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; set for best in fourth start of new form cycle. Sterling Beauty never threatened in race moved to sloppy main track last time but looms a serious late-running threat with return to turf.