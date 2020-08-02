Best bet: CAINUDOTHETWIST (10)

Best value: HIT IT ONCE MORE (6)

FIRST: Elucidation was a clear-cut winner over the Great Meadows hurdles last time; takes another. Iranistan is speedy and hails from Jonathan Sheppard barn; dangerous. New Member owns a victory over the Spa fences; must consider.

SECOND: Macho Boy is speedy and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Mine the Coin was a two-move second in last; very interesting. Icy Dude was a clear-cut maiden winner in last at Finger Lakes; worth long look.

THIRD: Luna's in Charge tallied solid final fraction when second in race over the course last time; more to give. Three Outlaws as a clear-cut winner on Spa sod last week; could certainly be the play. Freewheeler is training strongly for first start since November.

FOURTH: Nonna Madeline has drilled three times since strong placing in last; gets job done on Wednesday. Golden Award fired a 5-furlong bullet last week; big-time player. Bellera is 1-for-1 at Saratoga; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: No Mo' Spending owns an experience edge in nine-horse field with eight newcomers. Rossa Veloce compiled a strong work tab; stay tuned to the tote. Mashnee Girl is another that's training sharply; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Hit It Once More, a winner over Spa loam, gets class relief after notching deceptively fast pace figure in last; breakthrough predicted. Doups Point makes third start of form cycle for white-hot jockey-trainer tandem; very interesting. Durkin's Call runs late and could be aided by added ground.

SEVENTH: Superbloodwolfmoon notched three tight works last month for first start since March; improvement expected. Harlem Heights was a fast-figured second in last; likely underlay. Heavenly Sis has finished second in last two starts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Grumps Little Tots was a winner at the Spa last summer; call based on price potential. Winston's Chance, a determined victor in last, owns speed and starts from the rail; very playable. Han Sense fired 3-furlong bullet since game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Traipsing is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. She's Got You was a hard-charging third in last; dangerous. Miss Teheran gets the meds for stateside debut; must consider.

10TH: Cainudothetwist was pace- and position-compromised when a clear-cut second in debut; rail draw seals the deal. Women Not Easy regressed in last after game placing two back; rebound potential. Plink Freud was a non-stressful sixth in last; forward move expected. Beyond Brown makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.