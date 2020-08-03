Best bet: LOVE CODE (1)

Best value: BIG MOUNTAIN (4)

FIRST: Love Code drops and switches to dirt in first since claimed by crafty connections. Macho Jack is training with a purpose for Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Cause I Said So is fresh and owns fast final numbers; big-time contender.

SECOND: Wicked Amber was a tough-trip fourth in last; call based on price. Grudge could play out as the main speed in third start of form cycle. Keota failed to get the job done when 65 cents on the dollar last out; burns more cash?

THIRD: No More Miracles logged three tight works last month for first start in 166 days; primed and ready. Star of the West regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat. My Sacred Place drops, cuts back in distance and returns to main track; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Big Mountain makes first grass start and could get the early jump in bulky field. Mission Command is riding a forward line on the numbers; very dangerous. Hushion could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling.

FIFTH: Lollygag was a useful fourth in debut on Keeneland grass; improvement predicted. Shesadirtydancer is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Guardian Moon concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; could be a runner.

SIXTH: Gesture was second to a repeat winner in last; tight recent work tab seals the deal. Lake Chicot has the fence and top-notch, front-end rider; very interesting. Intoxicologist should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs.

SEVENTH: Dyna Passer was compromised by soft splits last time; forward move anticipated. Pallas Athene gets class relief after making middle move and fading last out; worth long look. Mighty Scarlett was a game second in last at CD and owns a win on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Dream Bigger is speedy and projects as the dominant front-runner with aggressive handling. Jolting Joe has finished second in all four starts; runner-up again? Fresco was a clear-cut maiden winner in first start on Spa turf; must be considered.

NINTH: Polar Bear Pete looms the controlling speed if race moves to wet dirt. Elusive Ruler logged deceptively fast late-pace figure when a willing fifth at Kee last time; very playable. Catorat was a rough-trip third in last; big-time player. King's Honor drops and makes second start since seven-month absence; very interesting. Kid Chocolate was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; don't dismiss.