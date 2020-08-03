Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 7
Best bet: MAGICAL ROMANCE (8)
Best value: HOLD THE SALSA (9)
FIRST: Diannesimpazible tallied fast late-pace figure in lone turf start; rates close call. Klickitat has finished second in five of last six starts; fails to get job done once again? Petrus could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic.
SECOND: Cotton was a sharp second in debut; more to give. Lookin for Trouble coughed up four-length lead in the stretch when fourth in same race as top pick; more stamina on Friday. Seven Seven is working swiftly for first start; stay tuned to the tote.
THIRD: Bean Counter is fresh and training sharply; likely short price is the problem. Sun Summers was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Seeking Revenge will be aided by class drop; don't ignore.
FOURTH: Kemba could enjoy softer front-end flow at longer trip; wire to wire with heads-up handling. Halo City displayed improved speed in last after late-running fourth in prior; very playable. Cherokee Song could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
FIFTH: Skamania has drilled twice since front-running third last time; duly tightened. Fair Regis was a fast-figured second in last; big-time threat. Bridlewood Cat gets class relief and returns to dirt; must consider.
SIXTH: Invincible Gal is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; call at first asking. Mad Maddy has been second in all three starts; runner-up again. Army Wife compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; follow the money.
SEVENTH: Stay Fond gets aggressive, two-level price hike after winning second in a row last out; keeps on giving. Keep Your Distance has worked with a purpose since front-end score in last; worth long look. Lady by Choice is speedy and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.
EIGHTH: Magical Romance tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Jen's Battle regressed in last after determined win two back; rebound potential. Amos was a sharp second in most recent; must be factored into the mix.
NINTH: Hold the Salsa made sustained rally when a convincing winner in debut; half-mile bullet in the interim seals the deal. Papetu, another with swift half-mile work since last outing, is speedy and 2-for-2; very dangerous. Roderick bested a next-out winner by more than eight lengths when an impressive victor in debut; right in the thick of contentious Saratoga Special.
10TH: Jasminesque should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Dipping In owns speed and drops to lifetime low; very interesting. Yellen was third in last two starts; gets show dough again? Tilsa is another that's quick from gate and gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.