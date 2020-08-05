Best bet: PURE SENSATION (8)

Best value: BELLAFINA (7)

FIRST: Glynn County tallied improved final fraction when a tough-trip second in last. Bay Street Money gets the meds after game pacing in last; very playable. Doswell has the rail and is training swiftly for first start in 11 months; worth long look.

SECOND: Creative Style packs potent kick and stretches out to more appropriate distance. Shalako was a determined winner over the track on July 18; very dangerous. Lil Commissioner has won four of last six starts; must consider.

THIRD: Strongerthanuknow projects as the speed of the speed if able to escape AE list. Saratoga Love also is fleet-footed and needs scratches to get in; stay tuned to changes. Ava K's Girl should pack enhanced kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Light in the Sky has finished second in last two; logical contender.

FOURTH: Hieroglyphics is a two-time winner on Spa sod. Golden Spear is 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf; must be factored into the mix. Holiday Bonus owns a win, a second and a third in three starts on Spa grass; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Mutasaabeq compiled eye-catching work tab for debut. Guana Cay moves to dirt after even third in debut on Keeneland turf. Bottle Rocket Man is a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn; they're usually not duds.

SIXTH: Pivotal Mission was compromised by wide trip in debut; improvement predicted. Incitatus could be aided by Saturday's added ground. Secret Potion is a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn; enough said.

SEVENTH: Bellafina could be perfectly positioned in speed-laden Ballerina Stakes. Serengeti Empress is quick from gate but will have to hustle from the rail; handle with care at short odds. Come Dancing owns two wins from three starts at the Spa and would be aided by hot fractions; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Pure Sensation projects as the quickest of the quick with aggressive rider at the helm. Imprimis is fresh, training strongly and owns fast figures; big-time threat. Pulsate should pack amplified wallop with cutback to shorter sprint; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Mrs. Sippy, 1-for-1 on Spa grass, fires best efforts off the bench. My Sister Nat logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts; dangerous. Beau Belle loves Saratoga turf and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.

10TH: Gamine was otherworldly when winning Acorn by 18 lengths; Test Stakes worthy of watching only. Venetian Harbor could prove to be a very tough customer if able to secure an unchallenged lead. Wicked Whisper was a winner in her debut at Spa last summer.

11TH: Tiz the Law holds a sizable edge on final figures in uncompetitive Travers; sit back and enjoy. Uncle Chuck, 2-for-2 in SoCal, is firing bullets for his litmus test. Max Player could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

12TH: Monificent displayed improved speed in last; sitting on breakthrough. Bankers Beast could move forward with switch to dirt. Tiny Magoo was done in by poor start when favored last time; don't overlook. Misty Taste is training impressively for first start since last September; very interesting.