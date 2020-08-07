Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 9
Best bet: POP A CHOC (6)
Best value: SUMMER FORTUNE (7)
FIRST: We Should Talk compiled tight work tab for first start since February. Deep Sea was a determined winner at this level last time; dangerous. Stoney Bennett is speedy, rested and 2-for-2 at the Spa; right in the thick of contentious opener.
SECOND: Frankel At Ascot was an even third in debut; experience is the key in seven-horse field with five newcomers. Seasons owns turf breeding on dam's side and is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Fluffy Socks makes first start for Chad Brown; tote will tell the tale.
THIRD: Say Moi, a sharp second in last, outworked 81 rivals in half-mile drill on Aug. 2. Smooth With a Kick is fresh and owns fast back numbers. Critical Value owns three wins from five starts; be no surprise.
FOURTH: Steal My Sunshine moves to dirt after pop-and-stop effort in grass debut; improvement predicted. Union Gables makes debut for crafty first-out stable; worth long look. Fouette compiled sharp work tab; follow the money.
FIFTH: L'Indiscret tallied rapid late-pace and final figures when a hard-charging fifth on the Fourth of July; added ground plays to strength. Bastet has drilled three times since swift-numbered third in same last race as top pick; very dangerous. Venus Oyzo has the rail and should be aided by route distance; price will be tempting.
SIXTH: Pop a Choc exits front-end maiden score in last; main speed once again. Primacy also broke maiden in last and has trained strongly in the interim; big-time player. Timely Tradition is riding a three-race winning streak; razor-sharp and very playable.
SEVENTH: Summer Fortune could get the early jump with heads-up handling from outside slot. Aunt Nadine was a game second this class level, distance and course last time; logical threat. Abby Normal could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown comes to pass.
EIGHTH: Our Country makes peak start of form cycle after regressing in last start; bounce-back effort expected. City Man gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on "A" game; very interesting. Forever Poe fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (rested, tight works, solid numbers); worth long look.
NINTH: Tenfold consistently logs field's fastest final fractions; call based on price potential. Bodexpress is speedy and can prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Its All Relevant, another that's fleet-footed, has won seven of last 10 starts; must be factored into the mix.
10TH: Pier Forty drops and returns to dirt; weakness of field is selection's strength. Brunate was wide third in last; must consider. Bank Gala owns five thirds from 18 starts; show dough again? Imperio D bested Brunate by a neck when a front-end second in last; be no surprise.