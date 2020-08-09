TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 12

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: DEEPLY ANALYTICAL (10)

Best value: KINKY SOX (6)

FIRST: Zoom Zoom Zoe was a handy winner over the Middleburg fences in debut this past June; tally ho. Prayer Hope was prepped on the flat at Laurel last time; dangerous. Global Freedom was second in Spa jumping affair on July 29; must consider.

SECOND: Strike That exits fast-figured placing in last; more to give. Tiz He the One makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; big-time threat. Gun It could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Daring Disguise was second at 70 cents on the dollar last time; recoups losses on Wednesday? Fluent in Sarcasm owns speed and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Shandian returns to maiden-claiming ranks; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Camorra projects as the main speed on the fence with heads-up handling. Radiantrithym takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; fire sale? Friend of Liberty could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

FIFTH: Digital Software cuts back to shorter route and drops into maiden claimer; set for best. Chocolate Bar has drilled three times since subpar effort in last; rebound expected. Union Colonel owns sprinter's speed and may play out as the controlling front-runner.

SIXTH: Kinky Sox was a clear-cut winner in first start on Spa loam; pairs up. Single Verse owns speed and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting. Bustin Scones regressed in last after game placings in prior two outings; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Sandro the Great should pack amplified late wallop with turnback to mile. Scuttlebuzz was a hard-charging second in lone grass start; dangerous. Justintimeforwine is fleet-footed and fresh; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Liveyourbeastlife was done by pace pressure and scorching splits last time; softer flow anticipated. Lil Commissioner has won four of last six starts; very playable. Hunt the Front doesn't have a lick of speed but could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Thoughtfully visually and numerically impressed when winning by nearly nine lengths in debut; more to come. Make Mischief was clear-cut second in Schuylerville stakes; big-time player. Lilac Lace moves to dirt after decisive score on Keeneland turf in debut; very interesting.

10TH: Deeply Analytical is training with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; addition of blinkers seals the deal. Love Me Tomorrow is speedy and drops; very dangerous. Mia Bea Star moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden claiming tag; wake-up potential. Sander's Empire could land in exotics at fat number if pace meltdown ensues.

Steve Matthews
