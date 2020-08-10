TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 13

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: INDY UNION (6)

Best value: QUIET OUT EAST (8)

FIRST: Elucidation was a winner over the Great Meadows (Virginia) fences in last start; continues to jump up. Iranistan is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Show Court owns two wins over the Spa hurdles; must consider.

SECOND: Malibu Luna was an even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Boss Bear is from a prolific mare and makes first start for Mike Maker; could be a runner. Safe Conduct debuts for Phil Serpe with a sneaky-good work tab; follow the money.

THIRD: Lost Ticket is riding a forward line on late-pace and final numbers; call based on price. Olendon was an ultra-game second in last; very dangerous. Turf War made late run when a length behind Olendon on July 17; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Heirloom Kitten demolished bottom-level maidens by nearly 10 lengths last out; more to come. Grit and Glory, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, exits determined score in last; could easily be the right one. Bobbyfromthepalm has won last two starts by a combined 13 lengths; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Robin Sparkles moves to grass after speed-and-fade effort in dirt debut; improvement expected. Vinda Machine could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Dream Chasing has trained sharply since game placing in most recent; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Indy Union tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second in last at Laurel; ready for prime time. Risky Mandate owns fast figures but looms a short price in first start beyond 7 furlongs; mixed message. Off Topic is training swiftly for first start since April; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Thin White Duke has made an incremental move on the numbers in all three starts; likely paltry price is the problem. Bustin Bieber gets favorable cutback after showing improved speed in last; very interesting. It's a Gamble is training with a purpose for debut; tote should provide additional clues. 

EIGHTH: Quiet Out East logged fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip third last time; keeps on giving. Mitzrayim was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; price will be tempting. Bray (owns two wins from four starts) and Mandate (1-for-1 on Spa sod) are two more that must be given a long look in contentious field.

NINTH: Collegeville Girl made sustained rally to win last at Parx and owns a victory at Saratoga. Ratajkowski owns speed, fast numbers and is training swiftly; logical, short-priced player. Newly Minted owns five wins, three seconds and a third from 10 outings; hard to ignore.

10TH: Vivazano owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with proper ride. Dancing Kiki is 0-for-10 but owns field's fastest numbers on best efforts; very playable. Pure Bode must overcome tough post, but was late-running fourth in debut and should be aided by Thursday's longer trip; dangerous. Two Cent Tootsie has had 12 chances to break maiden but was a fast-figured second two back; don't dismiss. 

Steve Matthews
