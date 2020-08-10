Best bet: TIPLE (2)

Best value: CONVICTION TRADE (9)

FIRST: Ain't None Lucky drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Spanish Peaks owns two seconds from three starts; short-priced runner-up again? Flashing Red gets class relief and has two works over the track; very interesting.

SECOND: Tiple tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Brass Ring moves to grass after trouncing maidens in the slop by 10 lengths last time; speedy and dangerous. Stop War makes peak start of form cycle after finishing third this level, course and distance last time; must consider.

THIRD: Movie Score logged improved internal figures last time and looms the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Desbordes was a front-running winner in last; logical player. Party in the Sand could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Feel Glorious notched rapid late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks third in last at Monmouth; primed for breakthrough. Secret Message regressed in last after defeating 13 rivals when winning two starts back; dangerous. Altea consistently logs fast numbers; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Sir Chubby could get ideal setup in probable pace dynamics and fired 3-furlong bullet since last start. Its a Wrap makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. New Frontier owns three seconds and six thirds from 14 starts; another minor award?

SIXTH: Life in Shambles has a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Eye Luv Lulu takes precipitous price plunge but is more than good enough on "A" efforts; mixed message. Topper T took backward step in last after sharp placing in prior; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Variant Perception packs potent kick and could be ideally placed in field with ample speed. Fig Jelly owns fast final figures but owns 12 seconds from 25 starts; you've been warned. Wonder In owns an advantageous stalker's style; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Leaky Cup was done in by pace pressure and swift splits last time; softer flow predicted. Runaway Lute is fresh and could get first jump if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Tale of the Union, an easy last-race winner, is another that could be ideally positioned; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Conviction Trade was pace- and position-compromised when a solid third in last; more to give. Value Engineering was second at 95 cents on the dollar last time; burns more cash on Friday? Current gets class relief after even sixth in Grade I United Nations last time; must consider.

10TH: Unicorn Sally drops into maiden claimer after tough trip in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Running On Entry makes first start versus claimers and second start since more than a year layoff; worth long look. Courted is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Lucky Latkes owns a second and a third from two starts; logical contender.