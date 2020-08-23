Best bet: CLARA PEETERS (8)

Best value: WE FIVE (5)

FIRST: Sheppard entry: A Silent Player was a winner in debut over Colonial Downs jumps and mate French Light was a handy winner over Colonial fences, as well; potent pairing. Prayer Hope makes third start of form cycle. Critical Data should improve in second start since layoff.

SECOND: Snicket has finished second as the favorite in last three starts; finally gets job done? Bella Domenica is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Bankers Daughter is another that's improving with every start; must consider.

THIRD: Coilean Bawn consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; breakthrough predicted in third start since seven-month layoff. Quiet Dignity gets class relief and turns back to shorter trip; worth long look. Cap de Creus regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Bold Article moves to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; forward move expected. Tiz Splendid News debuts for Wes Ward; tote should tell the tale. Dash to the Top was a tough-trip third in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: We Five is training with a purpose for potent layoff barn; career best predicted. Dipping In gets added ground after hard-charging third in last; very interesting. Checksandbalances failed as the favorite in both starts; the obligatory Chad Brown underlay.

SIXTH: Assume makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker after much-the-best maiden score in last; more to come. Grudge is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. She's a Black Belt compiled tight work tab for first start since February; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Jack and Noah projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handing. Island Commish cuts back from routes and could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; very playable. Maven is fleet-footed and fresh; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Clara Peeters was pace- and trip-compromised last time; breakthrough expected. Sweet Bye and Bye is 1-for-1 at the mile distance and fired bullet drill last week; big-time contender. Blowout, from Chad Brown barn, owns three wins, four seconds and a third from eight starts; obvious enough?

NINTH: Let Them Eat Cake was a hard-charging second in last and owns faster back number; more to give. American Goddess owns speed and is training sharply; very dangerous. Bastet should pack intensified wallop with cutback from route; worth long look. Admaa debuts for Chad Brown; really need more?