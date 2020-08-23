Best bet: MISCHIEF AFOOT (8)

Best value: ROSE FLOWER (7)

FIRST: Imperio D could finally capitalize on soft lead in weak opener. Apex Predator could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Posse Can Disco debuts for potent first-out stable; must be considered.

SECOND: Forty Zip has the benefit of the rail in compact turf marathon field. Prairie Wings has finished second in all four starts; perennial runner-up? Fashion Mo is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Seismic Wave gets class relief and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Value Proposition owns three wins and a third from five starts; underlay proposition. Sand Dancer owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Tactician should move forward in second start since three-month absence. Judicial Restraint is fresh and training with a purpose for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Height has been the runner-up in last two outings; another minor award?

FIFTH: Duncastle projects as the main speed and pulls weight from the field; old-school handicapping. Ghost Giant should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint; very playable. Dirty drops and owns fast back figures; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Flashing Red moves to turf in first start for new connections after determined score last time; quick dividends. Gone Glimmering, another that was claimed last out, could play out as the controlling front-runner; worth long look. Glass Ceiling switches to sod and drops in class; wake-up potential.

SEVENTH: Rose Flower returns from two-month layoff with half-mile bullet drill in final work; primed for breakthrough. Introduced took backward step in most recent after winning prior two outings; bounce-back threat. Getmotherarose has endured rough trips in last three starts; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Mischief Afoot logged swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden at Monmouth last month; ready for prime time. One Eyed Jack is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very dangerous. Creative Style delivers big efforts with machine-like consistency; don't overlook.

NINTH: Secure Connection was a last-to-first winner the first time she touched Spa sod; more to come. Robin Sparkles, another that was victorious in initial outing on Saratoga turf, is speedy and could easily take another if allowed soft lead. Saratoga Love also is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix. Jades Gelly regressed in last after sharp third two back; don't dismiss.