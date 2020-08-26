Best bet: BARISTA VIXEN (6)

Best value: HONEY WON'T (7)

FIRST: Captain Bombastic owns fast figures and drops back to NY-bred ranks. Chowda is rested and training sharply; very interesting. Dream Bigger is speedy and returns to dirt; big-time contender.

SECOND: Hurricane Breeze was pace- and position-compromised last out; sharp 5-furlong drill last week seals the deal. Princess Fawzia owns speed and has a win and two seconds from three starts; be no surprise. Make Or Break was blocked the entire length of the stretch last time; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Rejected Again projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Our American Star drops and could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues. Principal Dancer makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Southern Bridge, 2-for-2 at the Spa, tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Mister Bobby notched improved pace figure in last and now makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Cobble Hill owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Herald Angel was a clear-cut second in debut; needs to escape AE list. Party At Page's held more than eight lengths to the good on third runner when an ultra-game second in first start; big-time player. Violentiam is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; follow the money. She's a Majestic concluded workout tab with swift 5-furlong drill; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Barista Vixen compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since last fall; primed and ready. Back Channel, another that's training swiftly, logged fast numbers in both starts. Rapido Gatta tallied her best figures on Spa loam last summer; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Honey Won't should find already potent late wallop intensified with cutback to abbreviated sprint. New York's Finest set swift splits when a sharp, front-running winner last out; very playable. Ghoul could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious in speed-laden field.

EIGHTH: Irish Front returned from nearly yearlong layoff with visually and numerically impressive maiden win on July 23; pairs up. Blindwillie McTell was an even third in first start since five-month layoff last out; tighter on Friday. Wild Medagliad'oro was a wire-to-wire winner in most recent main-track start; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: American Giant must overcome tough post but owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and should offer juicy odds. Sweet Melania is speedy and starts from the fence; serious wire-to-wire threat. Selflessly is a logical contender from the Chad Brown barn; need more?

10TH: Memories Eternal was a clear-cut second on Laurel turf last time; more to give in third start since six-month layoff. Beyond Brown is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Spin Your Partner also owns speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; must consider. Tonilee could land in exotics at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues.