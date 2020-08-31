Best bet: AMERICAN MONARCH (9)

Best value: BLUGRASCAT'S SMILE (8)

FIRST: Sheppard entry: Iranistan is a last-race winner and mate Taper Tantrum owns positional speed; potent pairing. Maccabee was a two-move third behind Iranistan last time; dangerous. Bodes Well could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Vinda Machine returns to dirt after subpar effort on grass last time; it's all about the footing. Hey It's Tati, another that goes turf to dirt, was a game second in debut; big-time player. Madam Deputy makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look.

THIRD: Searing Chase projects as the main speed with hustling tactics from the fence. Breithorn makes first start for Linda Rice after sharp second in last; be no surprise. Nashville compiled swift work tab for debut; tote should tell the tale.

FOURTH: Malthael is riding a two-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Castle Casanova is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; worth long look at long price. Bad Beat Brian lost a head bob for all the money last time; logical contender.

FIFTH: Royal Suspect makes peak outing of form cycle and lands in weak field. Brunate has two seconds and a third from last three starts; another minor award? Talespin could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Saratoga Love is speedy and rested; needs to escape AE list. Stunning Munnings also is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner if top selection scratches. Shannon's Girl was a non-stressful fourth in last; more to give. Vevey could pose a late-running threat at beefy ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Bluegrass Parkway was an even third in first start since nine-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Junkanoo, returning from 21-month absence last out, has drilled swiftly since last start; dangerous. Succeedandsurpass moves to Graham Motion barn after sharp second in last at Del Mar; must consider.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Blugrascat's Smile fired half-mile bullet since poor effort on July 25; form reversal on tap. Our Last Buck is fleet-footed and fresh; very interesting. Evaluator could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: American Monarch visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden in debut; pairs up. Blame the Booze, a front-running winner in debut, could take another if allowed unchallenged lead. Nathan Detroit, another that won debut, compiled tight work tab in the interim; don't overlook.

10TH: Diannesimpazible runs late and could receive ideal setup in wide-open nightcap. Money in the Bank, another with closing kick, is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Brickyard displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Justintimeforwine also is quick from gate and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't dismiss.