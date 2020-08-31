Best bet: PLUM ALI (3)

Best Value: NIKO'S DREAM (9)

FIRST: Holy Emperor fired 5-furlong bullet since sharp second in last; more to come. Glynn County regressed in last after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Compliant makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SECOND: Long Term Thinking holds an edge on final numbers; puny price is the problem. Cause I Said So was second to a repeat winner last out; worth long look. Brees Bayou is speedy and drops; very interesting.

THIRD: Plum Ali tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in debut; pairs up. Invincible Gal, another first-out winner, could play out as the main speed on the hedge. Simply Ravishing also won debut and has trained strongly in the interim; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Cover Photo needed last and owns a win at the 6 1/2-furlong distance. Stay Fond wheels back in a hurry after spinning her wheels in the slop this past Saturday. Blunt Force has drilled three times since second in last start; big-time player.

FIFTH: Classic Colors was pace- and trip-compromised last out; more to give. Herald Angel was a sharp second in sprint debut; front-end danger. Mashnee Girl is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Big Q chased fast fractions last time; forward move predicted in second start since two-month layoff. Officer Hutchy was a fast-figured winner at 8-1 last out; regresses at shorter ticket on Thursday. Nicky Scissors should improve with return to dirt.

SEVENTH: Kitten by the Sea could capitalize on unchallenged lead in field that's light on speed. Tiltingatwindmills is fresh and packs potent late kick; dangerous. Sun Summers holds razor-sharp current condition; could easily take this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Slimey logged half-mile bullet since improved third in last; keeps on giving. Kept True is fleet-footed and should be tighter in second start since five-month absence; very interesting. Bertranda owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

NINTH: Niko's Dream owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Traipsing was an even third in first start since two-month absence last time; more than good enough on best. Orglandes gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; tote should provide additional clues.

10TH: My Sweet Wife returns from two-month freshener with tight work tab; ready to roll. Harlem Heights is from a dam that has thrown four turf winners; worth long look. Apurate should move forward with return to grass; speedy and dangerous. Red Light Racer debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?