Best bet: WEGETSDAMUNNYS (5)

Best value: PLAYTONE (10)

FIRST: Rossa Veloce was a determined winner in debut; more to give. Infringement also won first start and has trained sharply in the interim; very dangerous. Make Mischief owns a win and two seconds from three starts; must be considered.

SECOND: Saratoga Flash concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; tote should provide additional clues. Judge N Jury grabbed short-lived lead at quarter pole when third in well-bet debut; big-time player. Skippingandajumpin ships in from Monmouth to make first start for Kelly Breen; very interesting.

THIRD: More Graytful engaged swift splits when a tenacious winner in last; main speed with aggressive ride. Turbo Drive runs late and could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. City Man is another that would be aided if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Halpert debuts for suddenly live Jeremiah Englehart barn. Martinez was a tough-trip third in debut; very playable. Eight Weeks Long owns turf breeding on dam's side; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Wegetsdamunnys was pace- and trip-compromised last time; value potential. Fifty Five has won seven of last nine starts; puny price is the problem. Classic Lady defeated top pick by nearly two lengths when a winner on July 29; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Saratoga Pal tallied improved final fraction when a game second in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Me 'n Sap made forward move in second start; heading in right direction. Papa Luke owns two seconds and a third from last three starts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Hold the Salsa gets class relief after regressing in last start; bounce-back predicted. Lookin for Trouble was a front-running maiden winner in last; speedy and dangerous. Eagle Orb was a professional-looking victor in debut; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Miss Jen made forward move on the numbers in last and owns faster back figures. Crescent Lady overcame soft splits and tough post to win last; very dangerous. Light in the Sky has finished second in last three starts; another minor award?

NINTH: Three Outlaws failed to fire in race taken off turf last time; return to proper footing is the key. Kid d'Oro should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Freewheeler was second at 80 cents on the dollar last time; fails again at short odds?

10TH: Playtone lost all chance after stumbling badly at the start last time; another chance at long odds. Sharp Starr holds razor-sharp current condition; be no surprise. Critical Value is fresh and owns fast final figures; must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Dot Matrix turns back to more appropriate distance and return to NY-bred ranks; rail draw seals the deal. Therapist owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; big-time threat. Blewitt could prove to be big-time front-running threat if allowed a soft lead.

12TH: Otter made forward move on the numbers in last and could be sitting on breakthrough at fat ticket in wide-open nightcap. Smite is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; could easily take this. Freudian Analyst was an even fourth in last; don't dismiss. Fluent in Sarcasm is fleet-footed and was a game second in most recent; logical, short-priced contender.