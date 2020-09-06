Best bet: BRAY (12)

Best value: BAIL OUT (11)

FIRST: Go Get the Basil defeated a next-out winner when taking last start. Iranistan logged determined score over Spa fences last time; very dangerous. Bodes Well is speedy and could prove tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: High Command tallied fast pace and final figures when a hard-fought winner in last; more to come. Celtic Chaos runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Build to Suit is fresh, has fast numbers and owns two wins from three starts at the Spa.

THIRD: Threatlevelmidnite owns experience edge in nine-horse field with seven newcomers. Editor At Large and Domain Expertise are uncoupled firsters for Chad Brown; you know the drill. Ready Seeker concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; tote should tell the tale.

FOURTH: Larceny was done in by front-end pressure and fast splits last time; better setup anticipated. Road to Meath drops and returns to dirt; likely underlay. Liam's Fire regressed in last after fast-figured third in prior; bounce-back threat.

FIFTH: Hunt the Front was a tough-trip third in last; call based on price potential. Heirloom Kitten is riding a two-race winning streak; could easily take another. Per Capita moves from Chad Brown to Todd Pletcher; what?

SIXTH: Flowers for Lisa was a change-of-pace second in last; call in wide-open dash. Chateau is fleet-footed and drops; big-time contender. Life in Shambles needed last and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SEVENTH: Army Wife has trained swiftly since even fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Freedomofthepress and Julie Bird are uncoupled newcomers for Chad Brown; enough, already. My Little Minx and Tistaahal are uncoupled firsters for Todd Pletcher; you can't make this stuff up.

EIGHTH: Devamani (benefit of rail) and Olympico (fast late-pace figures) are two more uncoupled runners as Chad Brown pulls out all the stops to win trainer's title. Ballagh Rocks has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Breaking the Rules has won two in row; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Speaker's Corner outworked 108 rivals in half-mile drill on Aug. 31; ready at first asking. Happy Rage was a willing second in debut at Parx; dangerous. Demon (Todd Pletcher) and Savoy (Chad Brown) are newcomers from barns that are neck-and-neck for trainer's title; take your pick.

10TH: Binkster is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers. Ima Pharoah exits clear-cut maiden score in last; very playable. Cucina could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

11TH: Bail Out should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to shorter route. Alley Oop Johnny was a game second at 33-1 last out; worth long look at long price. Mr. Kringle delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

12TH: Bray notched swift final fraction when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Proven Strategies took backward step in last after five strong efforts; rebound threat. The Great Dansky, a much-the-best winner in last, owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

13TH: Papetu logged two crisp 5-furlong works since being done in by slow start last time; gets his game back in Hopeful. Jackie's Warrior has visually and numerically impressed in both starts; logical, short-priced player. Mutasaabeq lived up to heavy tote support when winning by more than four lengths in debut; must consider.

14TH: Sir Chubby returns to suitably longer distance and owns field's fastest numbers on "A" efforts. Mohjestic makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and first start since gelded; very dangerous. Bold Gem owns positional speed and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Stare Decisis is training with a purpose for first start since three-month freshener; don't ignore.