Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: EVIDENCE BASED (4)

Best value: YEARN FOR VICTORY (7)

FIRST: Flowers for Lisa is speedy and drops to Spa's lowest claiming level; handles the 1 1/8-mile trip. Hammerin Aamer, a hot commodity at the claim box, makes first start since red-tagged by Robertino Diodoro; dangerous. Wagon Boss was a determined winner in last at CD; must consider. Playwright is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

SECOND: Seduce was just a neck behind a next-out winner when a game third in debut; rates close call. Speedometer was a tough-trip third in first start at CD; worth long look. Microbiome is firing bullets for unveiling; could be the goods.

THIRD: St. Joe Louis tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden in last; more to come. Treason displayed tenacity in the stretch when taking first start on June 12; very playable. Point Me By visually impressed when winning debut on CD sod; big-time player. Alley Oop Johnny owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Evidence Based notched rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Come Storming should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter route; very interesting. Hohohoho is fleet-footed and could easily go wire to wire with an unchallenged lead.

FIFTH: Lady Scarlet, one of just two in field of 10 to have raced, has trained strongly since sharp second in first start. Solasta compiled eye-catching work slate for debut; could be a runner. Echo Zulu is from a dam that has produced eight winners; follow the money.

SIXTH: Corey Scores fired crisp half-mile breeze since improved fourth in last; call based on price potential. Kitten by the Sea is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Alba's Star is fleet-footed but tends to attract too much cash; must take the good with the bad.

SEVENTH: Yearn for Victory has trained strongly since front-running maiden score on May 23; ready for more. Southern District, another last-race maiden winner, packs potent late wallop and has benefit of the rail; very dangerous. Dack Janiel's was a game second in last and owns faster back numbers; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Golden Pal projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Jaxon Traveler, from a dam that has thrown two turf winners, owns four wins and three seconds from seven starts; big-time threat. Second of July should move forward in second start since seven-month absence; don't ignore.

NINTH: Eagle Express rated kindly when winning Lone Star stake last; close call in wide-open Schuylerville. Happy Soul has won last two outings by a combined 22 lengths; could easily smoke this field. Mainstay has fired bullets since winning debut at Parx by nearly eight lengths; could be any kind.

10TH: Ruse gets the meds after chasing swift fractions when a strong second in last; price alternative to second selection. Clever Fellow fits the signature Chad Brown profile; likely underlay. Straight Skinny was pace- and position-compromised last out; worth long look from the hedge. Sandro the Great makes first start since gelded; don't dismiss.

