Best bet: BEAU LIAM (8)

Best value: ABAAN (11)

FIRST: Neuro should pack enhanced kick with cutback to abbreviated print. Sheriff Bianco was second at short odds in last two; disappoints again? Oliver's Fortune regressed in last after improved fourth in prior; bounce-back potential.

SECOND: Repo Rocks tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Baby Yoda owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Cause of Action is fresh and owns fast numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Love and Money, a front-end winner in debut, projects as the main speed once again with heads-up handing. Amalfi Princess will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Magisterium was second at odds-on last out; if chalk is your game.

FOURTH: Agent Creed was compromised by plodding pace last time; call based on price potential. The Golden Door should move forward in second start since seven-month layoff; very interesting. Great Workout is training with a purpose for first turf start for Todd Pletcher; must consider.

FIFTH: Uninvited Guest was a sharp second in debut; timid call in field with five newcomers. Seal Beach is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Chattalot is another firster that's training swiftly; follow the money.

SIXTH: Rattle N Roll displayed crisp turn of late foot when third in debut; running style should play well on grass. Portfolio Company debuts for Chad Brown; enough said. Great Britain is from a dam that has produced three turf winners; worth a look.

SEVENTH: Chimney Rock, a useful third in first start since yearlong absence, owns a win on Spa sod; call in wide-open turf dash. Shekky Shebaz, two wins and a second in four starts on Saratoga turf, is speedy and rested; dangerous. Ghoul packs potent late wallop; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Beau Liam compiled good-looking work tab since ultra-impressive score in debut; more to come. Wudda U Think Now is fleet-footed and may play out as the main speed; dangerous. Ten for Ten (a win and three seconds in four starts) gets Lasix for first outing since December; don't ignore.

NINTH: Due Vini was a determined winner in first start; throw deep in wide-open Sanford Stakes. Candy Landing visually impressed when drawing off to more than four-length score in debut; worth long look. Wit lived up to heavy tote support when overcoming slow start to win by an expanding six lengths in debut; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Lemista fits the signature Chad Brown profile; primed for "A" game. Magic Attitude took backward step in last after sharp score two races back; rebound threat. Summer Romance could prove very tough if allowed soft splits; don't dismiss.

11TH: Abaan makes first start since gelded and first start for Todd Pletcher and should pack amplified late kick at 7 furlongs. Cool Quest, dueled into defeat in debut at CD, fired half-mile bullet on Spa loam on July 7; very playable. Ducale was a sharp second when favored in debut; be no surprise. Lemon Drop Road outworked 45 rivals after game placing in last; must consider.