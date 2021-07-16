Best bet: FAMILY TIME (4)

Best value: MISCHIEFFUL (9)

FIRST: Silver Samurai was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in debut. Doin'ittherightway was a useful third in debut at Lone Star; dangerous. Mischief Mogul debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

SECOND: Mystical Man owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Abdan owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Amano makes first start since gelded for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

THIRD: Show Me the Honey should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated dash. Chasing Cara owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Fractorzation also is fleet-footed and makes peak outing after eight-month absence; very interesting.

FOURTH: Family Time, a front-running maiden winner in last, projects as the dominant speed once again. Poncho Song runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Suspended Campaign should improve with return to dirt; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Juggler was pace- and trip-compromised in well-bet debut; forward move predicted. Cozzy's Attitude is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods. Disengage adds blinkers after improved fourth in last; heading in the right direction.

SIXTH: Blue Lou Boyle has trained swiftly since winning last at Belmont in May; more to come. Fortuity, another that's working with a purpose, consistently logs fast numbers; very playable. Matta exits sprints and could play out as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners.

SEVENTH: Point Wild logged three crisp works for first start since January; primed. Perfect Grace has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Equal Pay fits the signature Chad Brown pattern and stumbled and lost rider in debut; must be given a second chance.

EIGHTH: Betsy Blue has notched swift late-pace figures in all five starts; keeps on giving. Timely Tradition, a two-time winner at the Spa, is speedy and drops; dangerous. Awesome Debate also is quick from the gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear in the early going.

NINTH: Mischiefful projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Honey Pants, a sit-and-pounce winner in last, could be in the catbird seat if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Goin' Good also won last with rating tactics and has worked three times in the interim; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Before You is fresh and drops to maiden-claiming cellar; call in weak nightcap. Dearest Kitten, another that plunges, makes first dirt start for Wes Ward; worth a look. Shining Colors owns two seconds and three thirds from six starts; another minor award? Shirley Greene was an improved fifth in last; price will be tempting.