Best bet: FRONT MAN (7)

Best value: FORZA DI ORO (9)

FIRST: The Saratoga silliness continues. Simply no reason why steeplechase races should ever be carded for wagering. Run them as non-betting exhibitions for those who think racing is a spectator sport. The Mean Queen. The Happy Giant. Fast Car.

SECOND: Macho Boy was a front-running winner in last and projects as the main speed once again. Democratic Values will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Frosted Indian regressed in last after determined score in prior; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Wow is fresh, training consistently and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Federalist Papers is a rested and sharply working runner for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Evvie Jets gets the meds for the first time; very interesting.

FOURTH: Barese lived up to heavy tote support when a hard-fought winner in debut; more to come. Ready A.P. also was crushed in the wagering when a dominant victor in first start; obvious threat. Coinage broke maiden by nearly eight lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Gallina should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Madame Rose is speedy but has yet to find the winner's circle in 14 tries; must take the good with the bad. Raffinity has failed as the favorite in last three starts; for chalk lovers only.

SIXTH: Next Tuesday was second to a much-the-best winner in debut at Monmouth; main speed with heads-up handling. Morning Matcha was less than two lengths behind top pick after slow start in first outing; could easily narrow the gap. Let's Be Clear was a surging second when 90 cents on the dollar in first start for Brad Cox; likely underlay once again.

SEVENTH: Front Man tallied improved late-pace figure when a useful fourth in last; added ground plays to strength. Justintimeforwine is speedy and could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Holy Emperor is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very playable.

EIGHTH: Fast Getaway should make a fast getaway from the gate with addition of blinkers; wire to wire. Discretionary Marq could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Robey's Boy is training sharply and packs potent kick on "A" efforts; worth long look at long price.

NINTH: Forza Di Oro owns swift late-pace numbers and is working with a purpose for first start since November; primed. Empty Tomb, overmatched in Stephen Foster last time, is fleet-footed and may capitalize on soft lead. Trident Hit notched crisp half-mile breeze since clear-cut win at CD last time; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Fast Gordon consistently logs the field's fastest final fractions. Babagram was done in by sizzling splits in debut; front-end threat. Perfect Banker owns speed and needed last; very interesting. Damilano was a sharp second in last; logical contender.