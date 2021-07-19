Best bet: NEW YORK SUPREME (10)

Best value: MONGOLIAN HUMOR (3)

FIRST: Jumpers. No comments necessary. French Light. Cite. Baltimore Bucko.

SECOND: Point of Humor needed last, moves to dirt and projects as the main speed. Wicked Mad packs potent late kick; big-time stretch threat. Pregame makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous.

THIRD: Mongolian Humor has recent race over the track and should possess intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Sirenic drops and makes third start of form cycle; must consider. Gentle Annie is a last-race winner that's likely to fall through the cracks in the betting.

FOURTH: Happy Sophia is riding a forward line on the numbers; price play in weak group. Dancing Kiki gets class relief and returns to dirt; logical contender. Courageous Girl could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Office Etiquette was a useful fourth in debut; move to turf could play to strength. Hail To is from a dam that has produced four grass winners; follow the money. Pizza Bianca (Christophe Clement) and Expand the Map (Chad Brown) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock appraisal.

SIXTH: Saratoga Kisses adds blinkers and switches to sod; controlling speed with proper ride. Derrynane is working swiftly for first start for Clement; could be the goods. Captainsdaughter was a clear-cut second in debut at Monmouth; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Cause to Dream fired half-mile bullet since much-improved placing in last; more to come. Irresistible Girl gets favorable cutback and owns fast back numbers; likely underlay. Traffic Lane is fleet-footed, gets class relief and adds blinkers; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Here Comes Jackie tallied fast final fraction in turf sprint last time; 1-for-1 on Spa sod. Lovely Lucky owns a win at the distance on Saratoga turf but has been idle since January; must take the good with the bad. Cat's Pajamas has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Subsidiary looms the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Ice Princess could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Played Hard was a front-running maiden winner at CD last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: New York Supreme is speedy, rested and training swiftly; wire to wire. Stella Mars, a hard-charging second in last, will be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts late. Dorothy's the Boss is another that would be aided by front-end collapse. Social Whirl could prove to be a pacesetting threat if able to shake clear from New York Supreme; must consider.