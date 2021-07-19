TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: NEW YORK SUPREME (10)

Best value: MONGOLIAN HUMOR (3)

FIRST: Jumpers. No comments necessary. French Light. Cite. Baltimore Bucko.

SECOND: Point of Humor needed last, moves to dirt and projects as the main speed. Wicked Mad packs potent late kick; big-time stretch threat. Pregame makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous.

THIRD: Mongolian Humor has recent race over the track and should possess intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Sirenic drops and makes third start of form cycle; must consider. Gentle Annie is a last-race winner that's likely to fall through the cracks in the betting.

FOURTH: Happy Sophia is riding a forward line on the numbers; price play in weak group. Dancing Kiki gets class relief and returns to dirt; logical contender. Courageous Girl could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Office Etiquette was a useful fourth in debut; move to turf could play to strength. Hail To is from a dam that has produced four grass winners; follow the money. Pizza Bianca (Christophe Clement) and Expand the Map (Chad Brown) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock appraisal.

SIXTH: Saratoga Kisses adds blinkers and switches to sod; controlling speed with proper ride. Derrynane is working swiftly for first start for Clement; could be the goods. Captainsdaughter was a clear-cut second in debut at Monmouth; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Cause to Dream fired half-mile bullet since much-improved placing in last; more to come. Irresistible Girl gets favorable cutback and owns fast back numbers; likely underlay. Traffic Lane is fleet-footed, gets class relief and adds blinkers; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Here Comes Jackie tallied fast final fraction in turf sprint last time; 1-for-1 on Spa sod. Lovely Lucky owns a win at the distance on Saratoga turf but has been idle since January; must take the good with the bad. Cat's Pajamas has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned turf course; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Subsidiary looms the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Ice Princess could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Played Hard was a front-running maiden winner at CD last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: New York Supreme is speedy, rested and training swiftly; wire to wire. Stella Mars, a hard-charging second in last, will be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts late. Dorothy's the Boss is another that would be aided by front-end collapse. Social Whirl could prove to be a pacesetting threat if able to shake clear from New York Supreme; must consider.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Rougned Odor #12 of the Yankees celebrates his
Home runs by Torres, Odor, LaMarre help Yankees beat Red Sox
Mets starter Jacob deGrom pauses before pitching against
DeGrom 'frustrated' as forearm tightness forces Mets ace to IL
Michael Conforto #30 of the Mets celebrates with
Mets rally from six-run deficit to salvage series finale against Pirates
Gleyber Torres #25 of the Yankees follows through
Gleyber Torres beginning to flash some power for Yankees
Mets' Michael Conforto (30) and Dominic Smith (2)
Lennon: Wild, wacky win might be sign Mets are for real
Boston Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin,
Fan who hit Verdugo banned for life from Yankee Stadium
Didn’t find what you were looking for?