Best bet: MY BOY TATE (9)

Best value: REGAL RETORT (8)

FIRST: Mo Heat, second in last two starts, appears most likely (but unplayable) winner in horrible opener. Tiz the Journey has the benefit of the rail; worth a look. Canyouhearmenow adds blinkers and drops to lifetime low; interesting.

SECOND: Quiet Out East was a non-stressful fifth in last; forward move predicted. Straw Into Gold owns two wins, a second and a third from four starts; obviously could take this. Cold Hard Cash could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

THIRD: Dante's Fire has drilled four times since wide fifth in last; rail draw seals the deal. Stanhope exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed. Auburn Hills makes peak start of form cycle and logged half-mile bullet on July 13; dangerous.

FOURTH: The Queens Jules drops after earning improved internal numbers in last. Kowboy Karma could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Bronzed owns speed and fast numbers but has been sidelined since August 2019; mixed message.

FIFTH: Triple Americano is rested and should find 6 1/2-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse. Flipping Fun owns fast numbers but is 0-for-18; must take the good with the bad. Brother Jeremiah makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: The Club has trained sharply since game second in debut; timid call in 12-horse field with 10 newcomers. Her World, a $400k yearling, debuts for Wes Ward; could be the goods. Empress Tigress, bought for more than $400k this past spring, hails from potent first-out stable; charting a must.

SEVENTH: Hieroglyphics, 3-for-6 on Spa sod, consistently logs field's fastest final fractions. Abiding Star, 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass, looms the controlling speed on the hedge; big-time player. Nick Papagiorgio ships in for capable connections and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Regal Retort gets confident price hike after hard-charging placing in last at CD; more to come. Malibu Mischief could play out as the speed of the speed with return to dirt. Royal Meghan would be aided if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: My Boy Tate loves Spa loam and could receive ideal setup in bulky group. Our Last Buck is training swiftly for first start since January; very playable. Foolish Ghost was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last at Monmouth; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Gabby Squared is fresh, hails from Chad Brown barn and owns fast late-pace figures; breakthrough predicted. Sum Kinda Pretty drops to lifetime low and starts from the hedge; worth long look. Salino displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting. Strong Point was a strong second at 90 cents on the dollar last out; must consider.