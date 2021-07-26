TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, July 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: GALAWI (8)

Best value: VARIANT PERCEPTION (3)

FIRST: Sweet Sugar Baby adds blinkers for barn that's profitable when donning the shades. One Track Mine bested top selection by more than a length when second in debut; dangerous. Succulent wheels back in a hurry after tough trip in race over the track on July 16; worth long look.

SECOND: Joqular tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Restored Order is speedy, drops and returns to turf; big-time threat. Chao, idle since Memorial Day, is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Variant Perception is training with a purpose for first start since last autumn; primed and ready. Montauk Daddy will prove to be a very tough customer if allowed an unchallenged lead. Qian B C could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Sea Foam, a two-time winner on Spa loam, is firing bullets for return from two-month absence. Too Early owns a win, four seconds and two thirds from last seven starts; obvious contender. Control Group, 4-for-7 at Saratoga, shows just a single work for first start in seven weeks; mixed message.

FIFTH: Coach Bahe makes peak start of form cycle after logging improved pace figures in last; forward move predicted. Ajhar could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. The Big Kahuna drops into selling ranks after subpar effort last out; fire sale?

SIXTH: Slipstream has worked three times since useful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Tokamak, a late-running third in first start, is another that has trained strongly in the interim; very playable. Castle Leoch was second when 60 cents on the dollar in debut at GP; short-priced player once again.

SEVENTH: Hombrazo tallied rapid internal and final figures when a decisive winner in last at CD; keeps on giving. Southern Passage owns fast late-pace figures and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Runnin' Ray has trained strongly since 11-length score at CD on June 12; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Galawi overcame soft fractions and wide trip when a determined winner in stateside debut; more to come. Rhythm Section, a front-running winner in last, could play out as the controlling speed once again. Mud Pie needed last and handles marathon trips; dangerous. Box N Score packs strong late kick; must consider.

NINTH: First Captain notched fast late-pace figures when winning all three starts; takes another. Beren is fleet-footed and has won five of last six starts; very dangerous. Miles D has the benefit of the rail in first two-turn start; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Little Red Button was speed-sharpened in sprint last time; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Saigon could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious. Lookin to Fly owns two seconds and two thirds from six starts; must consider. Highway Queen was a tough-trip third in lone grass start; very interesting.

