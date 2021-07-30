Best bet: PRINCESS PINKY (8)

Best value: AMNIARIX (6)

FIRST: Camouflaged Kisser is 0-for-17 but projects as the main speed with aggressive ride in weak opener. Congrats for Glory regressed in last after improved third in prior; rebound threat. River Redemption gets the meds and makes first start with maiden claiming tag; don't ignore.

SECOND: Gillian Elizabeth logged three tight works since game placing in debut; timid call in nine-horse field with six newcomers. Pammy's Ready also owns experience edge and was pace-pressing third in last; dangerous. Blissful, purchased for $350k this past spring, is training sharply; could be the goods.

THIRD: Full Court Press drops and fired 3-furlong drill on July 23; call based on price potential. Lookin for Loki owns speed and fast figures but plunges in first start since claimed; fire sale? Frosted Indian was a sharp second in valuable race over the track on July 21; very interesting.

FOURTH: Jades Gelly tallied solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Big Al's Gal, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, will be aided by cutback to sprint; very playable. Lilly Simone runs late and could be in the garden if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Rotknee adds blinkers after chasing solid splits when favored in debut; bullet work on Tuesday seals the deal. Bointheback, another that has trained swiftly since debut, was three lengths behind top pick when third on July 9; could easily close the gap. Whittington Park is working with a purpose for first start for Brad Cox; charting a must.

SIXTH: Amniarix gets Lasix after tallying deceptively fast late-pace figure in stateside debut; more to give. Miss Teheran has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; burns more cash? Stop War is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Aloha West should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Town Classic gets confident price hike for new barn after top-figured score on July 1; very dangerous. Mr Phil, another last-race winner, has been victorious in three of last four starts; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Princess Pinky notched rapid final fraction when a tough-trip second in last; breakthrough predicted. Mirabell Mei makes peak start of form cycle after being compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look. Exotic West should be advantageously positioned near the front in first grass start; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Flash of Mischief gets favorable cutback to sprint and could be positioned in the stalker's seat in contentious Amsterdam Stakes. Jackie's Warrior, 5-for-8 lifetime, owns speed and swift numbers; could easily take this. Crowded Trade fits the signature Chad Brown profile; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Willow Grove drops, returns to dirt and could be aided by potential pace collapse. New York Banker is fleet-footed and could prove to be a tough customer if allowed an unchallenged lead. Esotica also is speedy and is training sharply; must consider. Not a Trace drops and sheds the shades; worth long look.