Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 4
Best bet: LEADING WEST (2)
Best value: FANCY FELINE (6)
FIRST: Jumpers: Withoutdestination, Perfect Tapatino, Ritzy A.P.
SECOND: Leading West drops, returns to dirt and cuts back in distance; 5-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Mach One is speedy and training swiftly; dangerous. Cousin Andrew owns three seconds from four starts; another minor award?
THIRD: Take the Backroads is from a dam that has produced two turf winners. Leviosa moves to grass after even fourth when 90 cents on the dollar in debut on GP dirt; could improve. Amore Fire is strong turf breeding on dam's side; price will be tempting.
FOURTH: Electric Youth should make forward move with return to main track. Ifihadachance has been the runner-up in last two outings; another second? Enough Love has logged competitive numbers at Parx; very interesting.
FIFTH: Funwhileitlasted has drilled three times since hard-charging second in last; added ground is key. Shesadirtydancer is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sport Model bested top pick by a half-length, a determined winner on June 19; right in the thick of this.
SIXTH: Fancy Feline returns to main track for potent turf-to-dirt barn; improvement predicted. Shamalamadingdong was a game second in last; be no surprise. Vivazano is training with a purpose for first start since April; worth long look at long price.
SEVENTH: Wild William projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Montauk Daddy also is quick from the gate and looms a big-time threat on "A" effort. Christopher could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.
EIGHTH: Honor Way is firing bullets for first start in 12 weeks; primed. Aunt Kat also is training sharply and is riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Bayerness delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency.
NINTH: Burning Bright notched three wins and two seconds from last five starts; more to give. En Wye Cee could play out as the main speed on the hedge in field that's light on front-runners. L'Imperator makes first start since gelded for Chad Brown; don't ignore.
10TH: Viburnum was pace- and trip-compromised last out; needs scratches to escape AE list. Claddagh's Run was freshened in early May after winning three of four starts as a 5-year-old; very playable. Come Storming will be aided by cutback in distance; worth long look. Ocean Air is ultra-consistent but will offer short odds; mixed message. Wicked Amber owns competitive numbers on best efforts.