Best bet: LEADING WEST (2)

Best value: FANCY FELINE (6)

FIRST: Jumpers: Withoutdestination, Perfect Tapatino, Ritzy A.P.

SECOND: Leading West drops, returns to dirt and cuts back in distance; 5-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Mach One is speedy and training swiftly; dangerous. Cousin Andrew owns three seconds from four starts; another minor award?

THIRD: Take the Backroads is from a dam that has produced two turf winners. Leviosa moves to grass after even fourth when 90 cents on the dollar in debut on GP dirt; could improve. Amore Fire is strong turf breeding on dam's side; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Electric Youth should make forward move with return to main track. Ifihadachance has been the runner-up in last two outings; another second? Enough Love has logged competitive numbers at Parx; very interesting.

FIFTH: Funwhileitlasted has drilled three times since hard-charging second in last; added ground is key. Shesadirtydancer is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Sport Model bested top pick by a half-length, a determined winner on June 19; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Fancy Feline returns to main track for potent turf-to-dirt barn; improvement predicted. Shamalamadingdong was a game second in last; be no surprise. Vivazano is training with a purpose for first start since April; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Wild William projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Montauk Daddy also is quick from the gate and looms a big-time threat on "A" effort. Christopher could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Honor Way is firing bullets for first start in 12 weeks; primed. Aunt Kat also is training sharply and is riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Bayerness delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency.

NINTH: Burning Bright notched three wins and two seconds from last five starts; more to give. En Wye Cee could play out as the main speed on the hedge in field that's light on front-runners. L'Imperator makes first start since gelded for Chad Brown; don't ignore.

10TH: Viburnum was pace- and trip-compromised last out; needs scratches to escape AE list. Claddagh's Run was freshened in early May after winning three of four starts as a 5-year-old; very playable. Come Storming will be aided by cutback in distance; worth long look. Ocean Air is ultra-consistent but will offer short odds; mixed message. Wicked Amber owns competitive numbers on best efforts.