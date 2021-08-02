Best bet: LIFE ON TOP (7)

Best value: ASSEMBLY POINT (5)

FIRST: Office Etiquette adds blinkers and holds experience edge in field of newcomers. I'm So Sorry compiled sharp work tab for debut; follow the money. Mystic Eyes makes first start for Todd Pletcher; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Fastelle drops, returns to dirt and projects as the main speed. Danny Deep Cuts compiled tight work tab for first start since Memorial Day; dangerous. Captivating Cara is 0-for-14 but owns best numbers on "A" efforts.

THIRD: Discretionary Marq owns speed, adds blinkers and gets class relief; race over the track on July 21 seals the deal. Mystery Messenger is rested and owns fast figures; big-time player. Chimney Rock drops two price levels and makes third start of form cycle; owns win on Spa sod.

FOURTH: Turn of Events logged front-end score in budding key race last out; more to come. Demo Doctor should be tighter in second start since April; very playable. Made My Day could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Assembly Point demolished maiden field by an expanding 10 lengths last out at Mountaineer; ready for prime time. Wartime Hero is training with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; more than good enough on best. Operative drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Chief Engineer projects as the controlling speed in first grass start. Disengage also makes initial outing on turf and could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. No Time Alone was a game second in lone turf start; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Life On Top, 1-for-2 on Spa sod, packs potent late kick and logged tight work tab for first start since April. Mystery Bank owns a win and a second in two starts on Saratoga grass and logs fast figures on best efforts. Spectatorless, a wire-to-wire winner in last; could play out as the dominant speed at fat ticket; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Irish Valor tallied career-best number this surface and distance last summer; call based on price potential. Joey Loose Lips notched swift figures in both starts; worth long look. Our Man Mike should move forward with return to main track.

NINTH: You're to Blame earned rapid late-pace and final figures when winning by nearly 10 lengths on July 25; more to give. Lone Rock was ultra-impressive when winning Brooklyn on June 2; prohibitive price is the problem. Moretti set fast splits when a front-end fourth in Suburban last time; very playable.

10TH: Memories Eternal packs potent late wallop on best efforts and should fall through the cracks in the wagering in wide-open nightcap. Escapewithfriends was a hard-charging second in tough-trip debut and should find added ground right in her wheelhouse; very dangerous. Mondeuse is fleet-footed and starts from hedge; big-time, front-running threat. Lookin to Fly has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you've been warned.