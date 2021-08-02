TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: CITY MAN (6)

Best value: PARTNER'S HOPE (10)

FIRST: No Mi Culpa is fresh, adds blinkers and fired crisp half-mile drill on July 22; main speed. Sailor Speed was a useful fourth in debut at Spa on July 23; very playable. Barone Cesco is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; very interesting.

SECOND: Malibu Pro owns fast numbers but drops in first start since claimed; demand square price. Crea's Bklyn Law looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious. Ekhtibaar was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Laynlomakndough has trained strongly since second to a repeat winner in last; breakthrough predicted. Creative Cairo also exits budding key race and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Single Soul logged five tight works since determined maiden win last out; must consider.

FOURTH: Wicked Trick gets class relief and is 2-for-2 at Saratoga. Pulsate has been the runner-up in last two starts; another placing? Jalen Journey delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Lady Clementine makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and moves to dirt; weakness of field is selection's strength. Commandandcontrol also drops and switches surfaces and fits signature Chad Brown profile. Hot Anna has drilled four times since tough-trip fourth in debut; must consider.

SIXTH: City Man gets class drop and favorable cutback in distance; tight work tab seals the deal. Value Engineering owns a win and two thirds from three starts; dangerous. Conviction Trade logs fast numbers on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Public Sector was pace- and position-compromised when a game second in last; rates close call. Ranger Fox exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed; very playable. Next was a front-running winner in Churchill Downs stake last time; big-time player.

EIGHTH: Night Ops consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Art Collector owns fast back numbers and is training sharply; big-time threat. Math Wizard packs powerful late run on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Casa Creed packs strong late wallop and could be ideally positioned in Troy Stakes that's jammed with speed. Bound for Nowhere can win from on or just off the pace; very dangerous. Gear Jockey was a determined winner in last; don't dismiss.

10TH: Partner's Hope was speed-sharpened in main track sprint last time; drop to maiden-claiming ranks seals the deal. Digital Software owns two seconds and a third from four starts; logical contender. Bail Out is 0-for-28 but logs field's fastest final figures; must consider. The Angry Man owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

