Best bet: VIKING ZIM (10)

Best value: ELLE EST FORTE (7)

FIRST: Labarde projects as the main speed with switch to turf. Castle Leoch was second when 60 cents on the dollar in debut; burns more cash? Munny Bolt compiled tight work tab that culminated with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SECOND: Addilyn regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Extra Effort owns speed and fast figures but drops in first start for new barn; mixed message. Left Leaning Lucy could appreciate 7-furlong trip; don't ignore.

THIRD: Three Jokers is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Sea Foam owns three wins from five starts at Saratoga; worth long look. Danny California, another Spa lover (3-for-4), makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Tiple, 2-for-2 on Saratoga grass, is training consistently for first start since September. Gotta Go Mo is rested and quick from the gate; big-time, front-end threat. Secure Connection should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated dash.

FIFTH: Tivoli Twirl owns sprinter's speed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Blitz to Win runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection fails to handle the distance. My Brother Neil returns to NY-bred ranks after making menacing middle move in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Ms Penelopepitstop adds blinkers and could play out as the quickest of the quick with aggressive tactics. Bonkers could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Shining Colors owns three seconds and three thirds from seven starts; another minor award?

SEVENTH: Elle Est Forte tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on CD turf last time; pairs up. Lisheen, another last-race maiden winner, should pack enhanced wallop at shorter route; very dangerous. Miss Delicious is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Trinni Luck set fast fractions when a wire-to-wire winner in last; takes another. Betsy Blue owns four wins and two seconds in six starts; obvious threat. My Roxy Girl was a two-move third last out; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Awesome Gerry was a change-of-pace fourth in last; intensified wallop at shorter sprint. Into the Sunrise is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; be no surprise. Jaxon Traveler has four wins, three seconds and a third from eight starts; likely underlay.

10TH: Viking Zim was victimized by glacial splits and five-wide move on the turn when a close-up fourth in last; primed for breakthrough. Clever Fellow bested top selection by a length when second in 10th race on opening day; big-time contender. Brew Pub runs late and should be aided by added ground. Ghostmon is fresh, training with a purpose and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.