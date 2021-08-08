TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: VIKING ZIM (10)

Best value: ELLE EST FORTE (7)

FIRST: Labarde projects as the main speed with switch to turf. Castle Leoch was second when 60 cents on the dollar in debut; burns more cash? Munny Bolt compiled tight work tab that culminated with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SECOND: Addilyn regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Extra Effort owns speed and fast figures but drops in first start for new barn; mixed message. Left Leaning Lucy could appreciate 7-furlong trip; don't ignore.

THIRD: Three Jokers is riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Sea Foam owns three wins from five starts at Saratoga; worth long look. Danny California, another Spa lover (3-for-4), makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Tiple, 2-for-2 on Saratoga grass, is training consistently for first start since September. Gotta Go Mo is rested and quick from the gate; big-time, front-end threat. Secure Connection should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated dash.

FIFTH: Tivoli Twirl owns sprinter's speed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Blitz to Win runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection fails to handle the distance. My Brother Neil returns to NY-bred ranks after making menacing middle move in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Ms Penelopepitstop adds blinkers and could play out as the quickest of the quick with aggressive tactics. Bonkers could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Shining Colors owns three seconds and three thirds from seven starts; another minor award?

SEVENTH: Elle Est Forte tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on CD turf last time; pairs up. Lisheen, another last-race maiden winner, should pack enhanced wallop at shorter route; very dangerous. Miss Delicious is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Trinni Luck set fast fractions when a wire-to-wire winner in last; takes another. Betsy Blue owns four wins and two seconds in six starts; obvious threat. My Roxy Girl was a two-move third last out; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Awesome Gerry was a change-of-pace fourth in last; intensified wallop at shorter sprint. Into the Sunrise is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; be no surprise. Jaxon Traveler has four wins, three seconds and a third from eight starts; likely underlay.

10TH: Viking Zim was victimized by glacial splits and five-wide move on the turn when a close-up fourth in last; primed for breakthrough. Clever Fellow bested top selection by a length when second in 10th race on opening day; big-time contender. Brew Pub runs late and should be aided by added ground. Ghostmon is fresh, training with a purpose and owns competitive numbers on "A" efforts.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets player Jose Martinez during a spring training
Mets hope to get righthanded bat of Martinez back soon
Pitcher Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler throws two-hit shutout as Phillies sweep Mets, drop them to third
Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson #22 leaves the field
Adoree' Jackson eager to be on field after forgettable 2020 season
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) prepares
Zach Wilson on what he needs to improve on: 'Everything'
Pitcher Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler throws two-hit shutout as Phillies complete sweep of Mets
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo at
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo goes on the COVID-19 injured list
Didn’t find what you were looking for?