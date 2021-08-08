Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 12
Best bet: UNCLE'S GEM (9)
Best value: LETMENO (8)
FIRST: Juggler was an improved third in second start; more to come. Gimmedamoney bested top selection by nearly a length when second in debut; regresses on Thursday? Convertible Freeze is training sharply over the Saratoga surface; follow the money.
SECOND: Flashing Red adds blinkers and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Five Alarm Robin upped record to 2-for-3 on Spa sod when a determined winner on opening day; very playable. Whimsical Muse has trained strongly since clear-cut score on CD turf in June; right in the thick of this.
THIRD: Maiden Beauty could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; rates close call. Espresso Shot owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner; worth long look. Simply Ravishing also is quick from the gate and is 1-for-1 on Saratoga soil; must consider.
FOURTH: Silky Blue logged three tight works for first start in nine weeks; primed. Chocolate Cookie should find already potent late wallop enhanced with cutback to mile; very dangerous. Light in the Sky bested "Cookie" by almost a length when a sharp second on July 16; don't dismiss.
FIFTH: Surprise Boss took backward step in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Cozzy's Attitude adds blinkers after useful fourth in debut; dangerous. Silver Samurai is speedy and has finished second in both starts; logical contender.
SIXTH: Captainsdaughter earned improved pace figure in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Pimenova, from a dam that has thrown three turf winners, is training swiftly for debut; could be the goods. Adversity is another newcomer with sharp work tab and strong grass pedigree; happy hunting.
SEVENTH: Traffic Lane could get the early jump in bulky field; improved internal numbers in last seal the deal. Amity Island drops and should pack amplified kick at 7 furlongs; very interesting. Malibu Luna also gets class relief and would be aided by swift splits.
EIGHTH: Letmeno gets confident two-level price boost after front-running score in last at Ellis Park; ready for prime time. Shoplifted is fresh and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous. Mihos could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
NINTH: Uncle's Gem was a front-running winner in first start on Spa sod; pairs up. Mosienko could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Fractorzation is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to shake clear from Uncle's Gem in the opening quarter; must be factored into the mix.
10TH: Group Hug tallied rapid final fraction in race moved to main track last time; sharp second in lone grass start. Abaan makes first turf start for Todd Pletcher after tallying improved pace figure in last; very playable. Amano drops into maiden claimer for Chad Brown; big-time player. L'Artiste also makes first start in selling ranks; very interesting.