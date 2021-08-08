Best bet: WONDRWHERECRAIGIS (9)

Best value: SALIT (3)

FIRST: My Primo has drilled three times since speed-sharpener last time; weakness of field is selection's strength. Bielefeld drops, returns to dirt and cuts back to sprint; worth long look. Flipping Fun owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Malthael makes second start since claimed by Mike Maker (21 percent); rates close call. Price Talk broke maiden on Spa sod last summer; very playable. Blue Lou Boyle was freshened after winning two in a row this past spring; dangerous.

THIRD: Salit makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Evvie Jets could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Wicked Happy is speedy and must be given a puncher's chance.

FOURTH: Trash Talker regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds. Likeable gets class relief and makes first start since gelded; very interesting. Air Show could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Champagne Camie should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to abbreviated dash. Speedometer adds blinkers and could play out as the main speed; worth long look. Bubble Rock is training swiftly for debut for Brad Cox; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Sue Ellen Mishkin is by a high-percentage first-out sire; charting a must. Doc Doc Rock concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong breeze; must consider. Our Tiny Dancer is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Unicorn Sally was a tough-trip sixth in last; price play in wide-open field. My Lips Are Sealed is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Mopolka was a winner on Saratoga turf last summer; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Joker On Jack owns a sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in contentious group. Noble Emotion is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Shekky Shebaz almost always fires big efforts but hasn't found winner's circle since 2019; mixed message.

NINTH: Wondrwherecraigis, a front-running winner in last at Pimlico, projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Wind of Change also was a wire-to-wire winner in last start and will prove very tough if able to shake clear from top selection. My Boy Tate packs potent kick on "A" efforts and could be in the garden if top pair hook on the lead.

10TH: Profusion should possess intensified late punch with turnback to 7 furlongs. Good Culture drops two price levels and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on best. Joey Loose Lips is fleet-footed and return to sprint should play to strength. Apex Predator took backward step in last after sharp second in prior; bounce-back potential.