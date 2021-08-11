TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 14

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: WILL SING FOR WINE (8)

Best value: CASA CREED (10)

FIRST: War Smoke passed seven rivals from the quarter-pole to the wire when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. King Angelo is speedy and owns two seconds and two thirds from five starts; logical contender. King Moonracer logged three tight works for first start in seven weeks; worth a gander.

SECOND: Soar moves to main track after speed and fade in debut; swift works in the interim seal the deal. Askin for a Baskin should be aided by slight cutback in distance. Ubiquitous is training sharply for first start since January; very interesting.

THIRD: Cold Hard Cash logged determined score in first outing on Spa sod; takes another. Klickitat, another last-race winner and lover of Saratoga grass, bested top pick by two lengths when victorious on Belmont lawn on July 2; dangerous. Lonesome Fugitive fits the classic Chad Brown profile; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Investment Income notched swift late-pace figure in debut at Monmouth; rail draw is the clincher. American Heiress has trained strongly since well-bet debut in March; worth long look. Palamos is another that has worked with a purpose since last start; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Regal Quality was fourth versus pricier field at Parx last out; likely to fall through the cracks in the wagering. Wagon Boss owns speed and will be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Sicilia Mike was eliminated by bad start last time but packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Back to Normal was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in debut at Ellis Park; needs scratches to escape AE list. Montauk Point has worked sharply since even fourth in debut on July 17; very dangerous. Urban Forest concluded work tab with brisk half-mile breeze; follow the money. Power Agenda is another newcomer that upped training intensity as race day drew near; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Bricco compiled three works in the span of two weeks for first start since April; primed and ready. Public Information drops and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting. Assiduously displays similar profile (class relief, peak outing since layoff) to second selection; must consider.

EIGHTH: Will Sing for Wine notched sharp training tab for first outing since December; overpowers this field in the stretch. Ducale tallied rapid pace and final figures when breaking maiden in first start on Spa soil; could easily take another. Ten for Ten outworked 31 rivals in half-mile drill on Monday; forward move predicted.

NINTH: Stolen Base fired crisp half-mile work since professional-looking win in debut; pairs up. Doctor Jeff also has trained strongly since winning first start; speedy and dangerous. Gunite has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts; seven-week freshener is key.

10TH: Casa Creed was freshened after winning two in a row this past spring; swift, recent training tab seals it. Set Piece, a winner of five of last seven for Brad Cox, also logged eye-catching work slate since last start; very playable. Raging Bull, a multiple Grade I winner, owns two wins and a second from four starts on Spa grass; must be factored into the mix.

11TH: Neuro made determined rally to break maiden this course and distance last time; more to come. Volkert should be aided by turnback to shorter sprint after speed and fade in last; big-time player. Luna's in Charge was a clear-cut second in lone start on Spa grass; don't overlook. Dr. Blute should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

