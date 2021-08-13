Best bet: AGENT CREED (7)

Best value: KISS THE SKY (2)

FIRST: Skeptical gets class relief and has drilled five times since speed and fade eighth in debut; tighter on Sunday. Good Skate adds blinkers after non-stressful fifth in first start; improvement expected. John's Protege debuts for Wes Ward (34% with newcomers); must consider.

SECOND: Kiss the Sky tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; switch to sod plays to pedigree. Flip the Script another with turf bloodlines, was an even third in debut; very interesting. Ansel has worked swiftly since debut; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Social Whirl logged determined score in first start on Saratoga grass; pairs up. Ava K's Girl could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Herald Angel is speedy and will prove tough if able to shake clear; must consider.

FOURTH: Quickflash regressed in last after ultra-game placing in prior; rebounds. Water's Edge has trained sharply since fast-figured maiden score in last; big-time contender. Saratoga Pal won most recent at Finger Lakes and owns victory and a second in two starts at Saratoga; dangerous.

FIFTH: Knowing Glance fired brisk half-mile work since making menacing move at quarter-pole in debut; more to come. Tap N Glo has finished second in both starts; another placing? Midnight Stroll notched swift 5-furlong move from the gate last week and hails from capable first-out stable.

SIXTH: Write This Down makes first start since claimed by Rob Atras (28% with new acquisitions); rates close call. New York Supreme is speedy and needed last; dangerous. Prairie Tales makes third start since nine-month layoff; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Agent Creed owns fast final fractions and is likely to fall through the cracks in the wagering. Treason was compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look. Hidden Enemy drops and packs potent wallop on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Yes I'm Evil should possess intensified kick with turnback to 7 furlongs. Subsidiary also will benefit by return to sprint and owns fast back numbers. Customerexperience makes first start since claimed and owns fast figures on best. Absolute Love, another that was red-tagged, has won three of last four; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Tuscan Queen made sustained rally when a visually impressive winner last time; keeps on giving. Dr B could play out as the main speed in first grass start. Mischiefful also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear. Star Devine could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: Sengekontacket consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; close call in wide-open nightcap. Mazal Eighteen owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kubie Snacks was a willing maiden winner at Monmouth last time; don't dismiss. Mirabell Mei could impact if fractions get fast and furious.