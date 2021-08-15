TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 18

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: HIEROGLYPHICS (8)

Best value: APRIL ANTICS (7)

FIRST: Jumpers. The Mean Queen, Baltimore Bucko, French Light.

SECOND: Easy Shot should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Free Enterprise drops after determined win in last; fire sale? Flat Out Beautiful makes first start since claimed by Rob Atras (28 percent); must consider.

THIRD: Morning Matcha made sustained rally when third in budding key race last time; added 16th plays to strength. Pout displayed improved speed in last; price will be tempting. Call Sign Charlie debuts for potent first-out stable; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Villainous tallied swift late-pace figure last time; more to come. Blewitt is fleet-footed, drops and owns fast back numbers; likely underlay. Heavy Roller has won three of last five; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Ready for Charm is from a dam that has dropped two turf winners; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Diamond Hands, another with solid grass pedigree, was bought for $425k this past spring; follow the money. Highly Devauxted is training sharply for debut; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Crowding Out is working with a purpose for first start since May; signature Chad Brown pattern. Sand and Sea was a clear-cut second in first grass start; dangerous. Gailhorsewind was less than two lengths behind second selection after tough trip on July 23; worth a gander.

SEVENTH: April Antics runs late and is 1-for-1 at hybrid distance; call based on price potential. Before You has worked swiftly since front-end maiden score in last; could easily take another. Cadeau de Paix logs fast final fractions on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Hieroglyphics gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; three-time winner on Spa sod. Seismic Wave is fresh and owns fast back numbers; must consider. Parlor is firing bullets for first start in eight weeks; very interesting.

NINTH: Kneesnhips lived up to heavy tote support when a visually impressive winner in debut at Ellis Park; pairs up. Fulminate set rapid fractions when a wire-to-wire winner in first start at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Poppy Flower owns a win and two seconds from three starts; be no surprise.

10TH: D'vinicris returns to dirt and gets favorable cutback to sprint; weakness of field is selection's strength. Clear Humor was a clear-cut second in last; logical, short-priced contender. Capt' Remington could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Damilano owns a second and a third from last two outings; be no surprise.

