Best bet: GOLD PANDA (6)

Best value: TRIPLE DIGIT (8)

FIRST: Anna's Fast gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds. She's a Black Belt could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. True Castle is training sharply for first start since the Fourth of July; must consider.

SECOND: Sailor Speed wheels back in a hurry and returns to dirt; addition of blinkers seals the deal. Big Scully was a clear-cut third in debut; logical contender. Pipito noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Quasar, claimed from last three races, was a determined winner in most recent; more to come. Smooth Pebble owns speed and drops; dangerous. Wicked Amber could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Stop Shoppin Tammy was a two-move fourth in last; two recent works clinch it. More Moonshine was a "geared down" winner in debut; likely underlay. Ice Princess makes third start of form cycle; must consider.

FIFTH: Shalimar Gardens was just a neck behind a next-out winner when third in debut on Memorial Day; training strongly for return. Mun Luv has been second four times in nine starts; runner-up again? O'Gotten Girl (6 0-3-2) is another that appears to prefer minor awards; your move.

SIXTH: Gold Panda has fired bullets since tallying solid final fraction when third in first outing; more to give. Oliver's Fortune should pack enhanced kick with return to dirt and cutback to sprint. Fenway is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Olympico returns from eight-week freshener for Chad Brown; primed. Opry holds razor-sharp current condition; big-time threat. Gunnison could be aided by marathon distance; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Triple Digit overcame slow fraction when a determined winner at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Gambling Cat owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; dangerous. Battle Bling could play out as the controlling speed; worth long look.

NINTH: Sadie Lady projects as the main speed on the rail with proper handling. Awesome Debate was done in by bad start last out; 1-for-1 at the Spa. Hannah Dances has won four in a row at Finger Lakes; don't ignore.

10TH: Vivazano owns sprinter's speed and could secure clear lead with aggressive ride in wide-open nightcap. Hit the Nail gets rider upgrade after "nightmare journey" in debut; be careful she's not overbet. Marvelous Maude tallied solid late-pace figure when third in first start; right in the thick of this. Pop the Bubbly displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous.