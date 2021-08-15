Best bet: MALIBU ANTHEM (10)

Best value: ROYAL REALM (8)

FIRST: Subsidize logged six works since determined score in June; more to give. Fingal exits front-end victory in slop last time and owns win on turf, too; dangerous. Chao, another last-race winner, gets confident price boost; must consider.

SECOND: Succulent has trained with a purpose since tough-trip seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Beautiful Banks adds blinkers and moves to dirt; wake-up potential. Empire Lilly debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

THIRD: Scocciatore regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Alphalfa could impact if pace meltdown ensues; very interesting. New York's Finest gets aggressive price hike and owns 5-for-9 slate on Spa sod; worth long look.

FOURTH: Hoopla drops and moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut; sharp work tab seals the deal. Abdan gets class relief and cuts back to sprint; logical contender. Recidivist owns speed but lacks heart; demand value.

FIFTH: Makart was prepped in debut on dirt last time; forward move expected with surface switch. Achilles Heel exits hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Sundaeswithsandy is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Flighty Lady was fourth behind three next-out winners in Pimlico stake last out; class drop is key. Capital Structure compiled tight work tab for first start since April; big-time threat. Cat's Pajamas owns two wins and three seconds from last seven starts; must consider.

SEVENTH: Moonlight Now is fresh, training with a purpose and packs potent wallop on "A" efforts. Gimme Some Mo is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Road to Success makes first start since claimed by streaking Rob Atras barn; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Royal Realm should possess intensified late kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Likeable is fleet-footed and could take field wire to wire if allowed soft lead. Repo Rocks could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Pure Panic bested a next-out winner when a visually impressive victor in debut on Ellis Park turf; takes another. Overbore has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; likely underlay. Kaufymaker has trained strongly since tough-trip eighth in Royal Ascot stake in June; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Malibu Anthem makes peak start of form cycle after clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Gabby Squared packs potent kick and hails from Chad Brown barn; be no surprise. Never Content drops after even fourth in last; must consider. Dearest Kitten makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; don't overlook.