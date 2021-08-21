Best bet: GIOCARE (8)

Best value: PARTNER'S HOPE (5)

FIRST: Point of Humor makes peak start of form cycle after earning improved pace figure in last; rates close call. Uncle Skeets is training with a purpose for first start in more than 20 months; dangerous. Rudy Rod held more than six lengths to the good on top selection when third on July 22; must consider.

SECOND: Forest Spirit was a hard-charging second in last; more to give. U. S. Steel was compromised by poor start in last; worth long look. Casalsa could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

THIRD: Bramble Bay gets aggressive price hike after determined win in last at Monmouth; pairs up. Pocket Square faced Grade I rivals in last two starts; very dangerous. Hogans Holiday was a non-stressful fifth in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Shasta Star compiled tight work tab for first start since May; rates call based on price potential. Timely Tradition gets class relief after speed and fade in last; forward move predicted. Invaluable is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Partner's Hope should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Cool Quest adds blinkers and could play out as the main speed in first turf outing. Digital Future, second in last two, looms a logical, short-priced threat.

SIXTH: Oak Loves a Fight, a late-running third in debut, should be aided by added ground. Sweet Sugar Baby owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Cupere is from a dam that has thrown two grass winners; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Dark Money, claimed from six of last 10 starts, owns field's fastest numbers on "A" efforts. Big Mountain is fleet-footed and needed last; worth long look. Power Up Paynter could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Giocare notched swift late-pace figure in last; set for best in third start since yearlong layoff. Top Gun Tommy displayed improved speed in last; big-time player. Winter Pool owns a win and two seconds from last three starts; likely underlay.

NINTH: Conviction Trade was done in by poor start in last; owns fast back numbers. Ajourneytofreedom overcame dawdling fractions when a determined winner in last; very dangerous. Fantasioso loves marathon distances; don't ignore.

10TH: Seeking Revenge ships in from Monmouth and should be nearing peak effort at juicy ticket. Joqular was a sit-and-pounce winner in last start; very playable. Two Cent Tootsie should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field. My Candy Girl owns speed and makes first start since moving to Mike Maker barn; must consider.