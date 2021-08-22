Best bet: SHARP STARR (8)

Best value: TRIPLE DIGIT (9)

FIRST: Let Her Inspire U projects as the main speed from the rail with proper ride. Miss Pab was a clear-cut second when favored in debut at Finger Lakes; dangerous. Twist Just Right debuts for potent first-out stable.

SECOND: Bourbon in May was rested after winning two in a row this past winter at Gulfstream; primed for return. Smile Bryan owns speed and takes sizable price plunge; worth long look. Clear Vision was a hard-charging second in last; must consider.

THIRD: Cambi Lion owns fast late-pace figures and is training consistently for first start in nine weeks. High Deff fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; dangerous. Win Worthy exits fast-figured place in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Cathy Naz drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Quality Stones has been dominating the competition at Finger Lakes (three wins and three thirds from last seven starts); must consider. Miss Liana is speedy and more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Rattle N Roll has worked swiftly since late-running third in debut at Churchill Downs; added ground plays to strength. Dowagiac Chief returns to dirt after showing newfound speed in last; very interesting. Keepcalmcarryon has finished second in both starts; logical contender.

SIXTH: Lady Scarlet looms the controlling front-runner with move to grass. Shared Future is from a dam that has produced a turf winner. The Club was a game second in lone turf start; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Order for Porky, a Maryland shipper, packs potent late kick and may get overlooked in the wagering. Montauk Summer will benefit from class drop and cutback to shorter route. Dante's Fire could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Sharp Starr is training with a purpose for first start since April; fires best shot. Whispering Pines was a useful fourth in most recent; very interesting. Easy to Bless, a fast-figured winner in last, could be ripe to regress at short ticket.

NINTH: Triple Digit tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last at Delaware; ready for prime time. Love and Money is fleet-footed, training sharply and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Amy C could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: War Stroll was compromised by wide trip when third in last; forward move predicted. Fast Getaway is fast from the gate and has fired bullet drills since last start; very playable. Bourbon Mission holds razor-sharp current condition; must be factored into the mix. Mystery Messenger consistently fired strong efforts; worth long look. Three Outlaws regressed in last after a string of solid races; bounce-back potential.