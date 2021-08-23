Best bet: ANEJO (9)

Best value: GIACOSA (10)

FIRST: Surprise Boss could play out as the main speed in field that's jammed with newcomers. Open Til Midnight was a tough-trip third in debut; dangerous. Devil Or Angel is training sharply for unveiling; follow the money.

SECOND: Laoban's Legacy lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by nearly eight lengths; more to come. November Rein has logged solid numbers in both starts; be no surprise. Velvet Sister regressed in last after impressive victory in debut; rebound threat.

THIRD: Yarrow tallied sharp final fraction when less than a half-length behind next-out winner in first start; breakthrough predicted. King Moonracer exits sprints and could get early jump with aggressive ride. Barrage logged two brisk workouts since last start; worth long look.

FOURTH: Bourbon's Hope bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in debut; takes another. Daufuskie Island visually impressed when taking first start by five lengths; very dangerous. Senbei, another first-out winner, compiled tight training tab in the interim; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: No Payne should be sitting on peak performance in third start since layoff; soft spot. Caumsett owns speed and adds blinkers; front-running threat. Mill Stone Creek could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Jamaica Joy returns to dirt, cuts back to sprint and fired half-mile bullet last week; all systems go. Ok Honey could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. I'm Fine also would be aided by swift splits; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Out First runs late and should find added ground right in her wheelhouse. Betsy Blue owns four wins, three seconds and a third from eight starts; likely to be overbet. Make Mischief drops in with NY-breds after being overmatched in Grade I Test Stakes last time; another that's a potential underlay.

EIGHTH: City Man was eliminated at the start last time; packs potent late wallop on best game. Rinaldi was a front-running winner in last and could play out as the main speed once again. Therapist was compromised by wide trip in last and should receive better journey from hedge on Friday; must consider.

NINTH: Anejo notched swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden in first start on Spa soil; pairs up. Americanrevolution is riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Bobby Bo ships cross country after fast-figured, front-end score at Del Mar last time; logical, short-priced player. Purple Hearted is speedy and improving; odds will be tempting.

10TH: Giacosa overcame soft flow when a determined winner in last; more to give. Classic Lady was an even fourth in first start after 10-month layoff; improvement expected. Kreesie could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't ignore.

11TH: Tackle is training sharply for first start with maiden-claiming tag; rates close call. Fast Gordon was an ultragame second in last; bounces on Friday? Brennan's War was a clear-cut second in last; must be factored into the mix. War Novel is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; very interesting.