SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Sept. 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: LIMITED LIABILITY (9)

Best value: BONUS BABY (7)

FIRST: Jumpers. Prayer Hope. Booby Trap. West Newton.

SECOND: Flowers for Lisa projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Mubarmaj has won three of last four; logical, short-priced player. Playwright fired crisp 5-furlong work Aug. 20 and would be aided by fast fractions.

THIRD: Raw Honey was done in by bad start in debut; call based on price. Next Tuesday was a sharp second in lone grass start; dangerous. Miracle Mischief is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; worth long look.

FOURTH: Choate Bridge logged three tight works for first start in eight weeks. Sun Summers was compromised by soft splits last out; very interesting. Tass could prove very tough if able to establish clear lead.

FIFTH: Speed Effect owns speed and drops; forward move predicted in second start since 18-month absence. Lokoya Road could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Johnnypump logged clear-cut score in first start on Spa loam; very interesting.

SIXTH: Flipping Fun is 0-for-19 but was a clear-cut second in last and lands in soft spot. Big Little Risk could prove to be a tough customer if able to establish a clear lead. Crossing Verazanno could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

SEVENTH: Bonus Baby compiled tight work tab for first start since February; logged only win when rested. Kreesa La Wrote was a determined maiden winner in last; dangerous. Jill's a Hot Mess, another last-race winner, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

EIGHTH: Mr. Tip was sharpened in sprint last time; duly tightened. First Line is training consistently and 1-for-2 at Saratoga. Business Model packs potent wallop on best efforts.

NINTH: Limited Liability was a visually impressive winner in debut on Spa sod; more to come. Portfolio Company also was a victor in first start on Saratoga grass; very playable. Coinage owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

10TH: Fist Full of Dice tallied solid late-pace figures in two starts on Belterra Park turf; nice fit versus NY-breds. Vivazano exits front-running placing in last; must respect. Tingling Mint debuts for Christophe Clement (20 percent with newcomers); follow the money. Acushla was well bet in both starts; stretch threat.

