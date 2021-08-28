Best bet: TAKE THE BACKROADS (9)

Best value: ROYAL MEGHAN (7)

FIRST: Blue Atlas drops and makes second start since yearlong layoff; forward move predicted. Bee Bit is training with a purpose for first start in two months; dangerous. Mopolka is speedy and can take this on a soft lead; worth long look.

SECOND: Slipstream has worked three times since improved third in last; rates close call. Java Buzz was a clear-cut second in debut; be no surprise. Dream Fly moves to grass for Wes Ward; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Esotica logged dominant maiden score in first start on Spa soil; more to give. Red Pepper Grill regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Gagliano Stables entry: Bustinmygroove needed last and mate Gagliano packs solid kick on best efforts; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Our Last Buck, a sharp third in last, should improve in second start since six-month absence. Aloha West tallied solid late-pace figure when a winner in first outing at Saratoga; very playable. American Power owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Klaravich Stables entry: Deregulation and mate Deferred Taxes are both training strongly and hail from Chad Brown barn; Ortiz boys aboard seals the deal. Mubtadaa took backward step in last after game second two starts back; dangerous. Aruba debuts for potent first-out stable (Jorge Abreu); don't ignore.

SIXTH: Father Walsh, by a high-percentage, first-out sire, concluded work tab with crisp half-mile. Lazzarito (5-furlong bullet) and The Institute (series of swift drills) are two more newcomers that could be primed for debuts. Ava K's Boy was an even third in first start; must consider.

SEVENTH: Royal Meghan owns running style that should be well served in probable pace dynamics. Motivated Seller is speedy and makes first grass start for Chad Brown; likely underlay. Tiple needed last and would be aided by fast fractions; don't overlook.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Musical America, a front-running winner in sprint last out, projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Runningforhome must overcome tough post but could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; dangerous. Candy Tycoon gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

NINTH: Take the Backroads tallied wire-to-wire score in first start on Spa sod; controlling speed once again. Silvery Rill made sharp rally when second in debut; late-running threat. Expand the Map was second when 55 cents on the dollar in first start for Chad Brown; obviously could take this.

10TH: Perfect Banker makes third start of form cycle and could be sitting on breakthrough at fat ticket in weak nightcap. Babagram was a much-improved second in last; logical contender. Boom Boom Kaboom is 0-for-15 but owns fast numbers on best efforts. Beau Brown makes first start since claimed by Mark Hennig (40 percent with new acquisitions); very interesting.