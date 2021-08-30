TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Sept. 3

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: CHOCOLATE BAR (7)

Best value: SALIT (10)

FIRST: Wild Appeal drops after speed and fade in debut. Bet compiled tight work tab since never threatening in first start at Woodbine; improvement expected. Coastal Chaos makes first start for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

SECOND: Determined Charm compiled eye-catching work slate at Fair Hill training base; ready to roll. Bubble Rock was a game second in debut; be no surprise. Nay Say concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; must be considered.

THIRD: Repo Rocks gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebound predicted. Good Culture packs potent late kick; dangerous. Cousin Andrew was a determined winner in first start on Spa soil; worth long look.

FOURTH: Ruse, a front-end maiden winner in last, projects as the main speed once again. Austrian looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Grape Nuts Warrior hails from white-hot Chad Brown barn; obvious threat.

FIFTH: Papa Smooth projects as the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Triple Americano has drilled four times since maiden win on July 29; dangerous. Noctilucent drops and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

SIXTH: Howdyoumakeurmoney was fleet-footed but faltered in debut; much tighter with race under belt. Fontanafredda shows work slate that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; could be a runner. Doc Doc Rock is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Chocolate Bar, 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf, was speed-sharpened in main-track sprint last time. Principled Stand is 2-for-2 and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Hieroglyphics owns three wins from six starts on Spa sod; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Masked Marauder moves to dirt after change-of-pace victory on turf last time; keeps on giving. Gold Panda was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; could easily take another. Prince of Pharoahs makes first start since gelded and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

NINTH: Holiday Stone was compromised by wide trip in Colonial Downs stakes last time; owns win on Spa turf. Maxwell Esquire has a win and two seconds from three starts on Saratoga grass; more than good enough on "A" efforts. Pulsate could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

10TH: Salit tallied rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; more in the tank. Gailhorsewind exits sprints and adds blinkers; front-running threat. Federalist Papers fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; must be factored into the mix. Pruning was third in both starts; logical contender.

