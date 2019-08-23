Best bet: FLED (12)

Best value: CODE OF HONOR (11)

FIRST: Penalty tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last; pairs up. Gemonteer owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Frontier Market packs strong kick and has won two of last three; right in the thick of this. On dirt: Own Agenda, Frammento.

SECOND: Atoka gets Lasix after front-running third in debut for suddenly live D. Wayne Lukas stable. Tap It to Win also displayed speed when second in debut on Woodbine turf; dangerous. Complexifier could be the prime beneficiary if top pair hook on the lead.

THIRD: Charreada packs potent late kick and is training swiftly for first start in seven weeks. First Wave has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Balon Rose has failed as the favorite in two outings; strike three?

FOURTH: Bernin' Thru Gold projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. T Loves a Fight loves to win and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Payne bounced in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound potential.

FIFTH: Mitole was done in by rough start in A G Vanderbilt last time; tractable running style seals the deal. Promises Fulfilled is speedy and firing bullets; big-time front-running threat. Firenze Fire needed last and is more than good enough on "A" effort.

SIXTH: Special Relativity notched rapid late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Separationofpowers is training sharply and owns two wins and a third from three starts at Spa; very dangerous. Come Dancing also logged eye-catching work tab and owns win at Saratoga; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Borracho notched fast final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; call based on price. Shancelot was an ultra-impressive, 12-length winner in Grade 2 Amsterdam last time; if chalk is your game. Call Paul is 1-for-1 on Spa loam; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Starship Jubilee is firing bullets at Woodbine for local debut; rates close call. Fifty Five delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Significant Form, an uncoupled barn mate (Chad Brown) of Fifty Five, should be aided by Saturday's longer trip.

NINTH: Elate was a handy winner in last two (Monmouth, Churchill Downs) and loves Saratoga dirt, too. Midnight Bisou is riding a five-race winning streak and has the benefit of the rail; could easily take another. Wow Cat needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

10TH: Sadler's Joy is slow early but fast late; 12-furlong trip plays to strength. Ya Primo was a tough-trip second in stateside debut; very dangerous. Channel Cat defeated top pair when a front-running winner in Bowling Green; right in the thick of this.

11TH: Code of Honor, 1-for-1 at Saratoga, is training with a purpose for contentious Travers. Looking at Bikinis is quick from gate and can prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead. Owendale has worked strongly since determined win in Ohio Derby last out; worth long look from rail.

12TH: Fled tallied clear-cut score in first start on Spa sod; more to come. Ghost Giant has drilled two times since tough-trip third in last; very playable. Show Prince owns speed and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

13TH: Keepme in Thegame logged deceptively fast final fractions in both starts; set for breakthrough. Hidden Fact is quick from gate and compiled swift work slate for first start since January; serious, front-end player. Aymara has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned inner course; very interesting. Magic Star debuts for Chad Brown; works his magic?