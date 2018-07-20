Best Bet: DREAMERS AND ME (9); Best Value: OUR WHIM (3)

FIRST: Fox Red drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; half-mile bullet on July 12 seals the deal. Nightstrings should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Metaphorical is fresh and owns competitive numbers; dangerous.

SECOND: Shanghai Dreams gets Lasix and should be aided by added ground. Grand Banks owns fast numbers but has failed at odds-on in last two starts; must take the good with the bad. Hit a Provisional made spirited rally when a clear-cut second in debut; must consider.

THIRD: Our Whim logged two sharp works since strong second in last; more to give. Overbrook tallied solid final fraction when a front-end winner in most recent; big-time threat. Seam also won on the lead last time and owns swift back numbers.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Bozzini was third behind talented rivals in dirt debut; forward move predicted with switch to sod. The Postmaster was a front-running second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player once again. Dugout is from a high-percentage first-time turf barn; very interesting.

FIFTH: Hills Pond gets class relief after being done in by sizzling splits in last; softer flow expected. Belgian has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues pattern? Soluble drops and makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. On dirt: Dooley, Tapsolute, Transistor.

SIXTH: Broadway Bay wheels back in a hurry after fast-figured win at Finger Lakes last week; pairs up. Stretches Stone exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Calculated Risker is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Brielle’s Appeal is bullet-like from the gate and gets the nod if able to escape AE list. Girls Know Best is another speed demon and could prove very tough if able to clear other front-runners. Morticia is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat. Triple Chelsea also could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious; wide-open turf dash.

EIGHTH: Make the Rules owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the controlling front-runner on the fence with proper ride. Sanavi is 1-for-1 on Spa loam and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Crea’s Bklyn Law makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Dreamers and Me notched solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; amplified wallop with slight cutback in distance. Silencia is speedy and training sharply; big-time, front-end threat. Missbigtimes also is quick from gate and has hit the board in all three starts; dangerous. Carrera Cat makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; must be factored into the mix.