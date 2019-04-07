TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Wednesday, April 10

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: SKYWRITING (1)

Best value: ITSJUSTNOTYOURDAY (7)

FIRST: Skywriting has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened by top-notch, second-out stable. Orbed was a fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Final Say was a much-improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous.

SECOND: There Goes Jose should pack intensified late kick with cutback in distance. There He Goes is speedy and rested; big-time, front-end threat. Union Wise drops to lifetime low; don't ignore.

THIRD: Stretch's Stone stretches out in distance and should be favorably positioned near the front. O Shea Can U See drops and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Playthatfunnymusic makes third start of form cycle after showing improved speed in last; very tempting.

FOURTH: Candy Boss projects as the main speed in field that's light on front-runners. Rattlesnake Bite tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very playable. Laura's Patriot is rested and owns fast turf numbers; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Tribecca should secure soft lead in small field. Candid Desire regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound threat. Summer Bourbon gets confident price boost in first start since claimed by John Toscano; more than good enough on "A" effort.

SIXTH: Gunboat Diplomacy compiled eye-catching work tab for turf debut; primed for wake-up. Andretta was a strong second in lone start on Big A sod; very dangerous. Barton Hall is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Itsjustnotyourday is fleet-footed and gets class relief; pulling weight from main contenders seals the deal. My Victoria Rose logged only win on Big A loam; very interesting. Simona has repeatedly failed at short odds; you've been warned.

EIGHTH: Style and Grace passed 10 rivals when a hard-charging winner in lone start on Big A grass last fall; history repeats. She's a Black Belt compiled bullet-riddled work slate for return from seven-week freshener; very dangerous. Multi Strategy hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay. Waving Flags exits sprints and should be advantageously positioned at a mile.

NINTH: El Fenomeno looms the controlling speed in grass debut; call based on price. Power Boss runs late and will be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. Red Mule has finished third in both starts; minor award again? Lone Pioneer is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner; must consider.   

By Steve Matthews

