Best bet: NAZAY (9)

Best value: FORGOTTEN HERO (6)

FIRST: Blue Skies Forever was compromised by slow splits when a clear-cut third last time; more to give. Somebody has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Serengeti Cat needed last and adds blinkers; wake-up potential.

SECOND: Bizness Beauty tallied fast final fraction at 6 furlongs last out; added quarter-mile plays to strength. Distorted News has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Free Coffee failed to fire on sloppy surface last out; worth long look on dry land.

THIRD: Threatlovesmidnite was a front-running winner in last and projects as the main speed once again. Fleet Warrior packs solid kick and should find added furlong in his wheelhouse. Jack Bo wheels back quickly after breaking maiden by nearly four lengths March 29; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Bye Bye Nickie was a surging second in debut on Gulfstream grass; half-mile bullet work last month seals the deal. Daddy's Melody adds blinkers and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Stylishly has worked with a purpose since game placing in last; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bebe Banker was a breakthrough maiden winner when blinkers came off last time; pairs up. Beachside is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final figures on best efforts; very playable. D Emcee, entry mate of top selection, has been the runner-up three straight times; must consider. Trip Ups regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat.

SIXTH: Forgotten Hero is posted outside other front-runners and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Eloweasel owns sit-and-pounce style and could be in the catbird seat if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Jimi Bags is fleet-footed and could prove to be a tough customer if able to withstand front-end pressure.

SEVENTH: Javelin gets confident price hike after determined win in last; more to come. Thomas Knight owns fast back numbers and ships in for top-shelf, Philly-based barn; very dangerous. Truly a Moon Shot raced wide when finishing within a length of top selection March 15; big-time player.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Violet Blue owns rapid late-pace figures and is working sharply for first start since last fall. War Cabinet exits confident score on Gulfstream sod last time; dangerous. Tanya's Gem could get the lead by default in field that's light on speed; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Nazay notched her best numbers on Big A turf and logged tight work tab for first start since September; primed and ready. My First Gal moves to grass after finishing third three times in a row; new footing, same result? Wailin Josie took backward step in last after two even efforts to start career; very interesting. Abby Normal is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; don't dismiss.