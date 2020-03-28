Best bet: TIPLE (8)

Best value: FANCIFIED (6)

FIRST: Call Curt made sustained rally after rough start when second in debut; sharp workout tab seals the deal. Living Vicariously set fast fractions when a front-end second in last; very dangerous. She's Just Quality is firing bullets for debut; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Truly Ambitious owns speed, returns to dirt and logged swift half-mile drill last week; breakthrough predicted. Markistan could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; very playable. Bibiana drops two price levels; right in the thick of this if all is well.

THIRD: Talkthetalk switches surfaces and gets favorable cutback to sprint; 3-furlong bullet on March 22 is the clincher. Papa's Little Girl runs late and would be aided by fast fractions. Quiet All Around is fleet-footed and gets class relief; must consider.

FOURTH: Slip Sliding Away tallied improved late-pace figure when fifth in last; more to come. Cat Lady owns a second and a third from two starts; logical, short-priced player. Altaf debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FIFTH: Suz is rested and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Dixie Princess was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in last; price will be tempting. Worth Avenue makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable; worth long look.

SIXTH: Fancified overcame soft front-end flow when a hard-charging maiden winner in last; pairs up. Dienda is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Hartling is riding a four-race winning streak; could easily take another.

SEVENTH: Envoutante notched swift final fraction when a strong second in last; graduation day. Assume gets added ground after speed and fade in sprint debut; big-time, front-end threat. Sweden owns a third and a second from last two starts; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Tiple is 1-for-1 at the distance and logged eye-catching work slate for first start since January. Smack was a determined maiden winner in last and owns fast back figures; very dangerous. Fallen Leaf is fleet-footed and could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Bear Alley, from a dam that has produced three turf winners, moves to grass after game placing last time; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Cardiac Kid delivered solid efforts in both turf starts last year; dangerous. Phantom Dance tallied sharp late-pace figures in all three turf starts; very interesting. Water Wall gets Lasix for first start in more than three months; wake-up potential.