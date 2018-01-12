TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Evening
Overcast 56° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best Bet: MARRIAGE FEVER (4); Best Value: QUAI VOLTAIRE (7)

FIRST: Andesine has worked three times since clear-cut placing in last; set for best. Loose gets price boost after winning two in a row; very dangerous. Expressly owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts.

SECOND: Maddizaskar regressed in last start after fast-figured second in previous race; rebounds. Josephine’s Moment owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; serious, front-end threat. Pico Chick has hit the board in last five starts; must be considered.

THIRD: String Section returns from 51-day freshener for Jason Servis; close call in compact field. Lezendary took backward step in last after fast-figured placings in previous two; very dangerous. Warrior of Light was a strong second to a runaway winner in debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Marriage Fever notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; more to come. Tiznoble has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Ring Necked is rested and owns fast numbers on “A” game; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Vip Nation gets class relief after being compromised by poor start in last; two works in the interim seals the deal. Status Asthmaticus displayed good turn of early foot in debut; dangerous. Climb the Ladder drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Noble and True is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Driven West is speedy ,rested and hails from the Jason Servis stable; big-time player. Skeet Shot could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Quai Voltaire bounced in last start after tenacious victory two races back; call based on price in wide-open field. Swivel delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; likely underlay. Prophet’s Cat is competitive on best efforts; worth long look. Awesome Heart packs potent kick on “A” game; don’t dismiss.

EIGHTH: Cryinthemoonlight tallied swift final fraction when a breakthrough maiden winner in last; pairs up. English Soul has won both dirt starts by a combined 21 lengths; likely short price is the problem. Midnight Disguise, another potential underlay, has yet to taste defeat in two starts; if chalk is your game.

NINTH: Northernstreetgal should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Orchid Party showed speed in debut now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Cathy Naz logged improved internal and final figures in last start; developing and dangerous. Pretty River has worked three times for first dirt start; very interesting.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Then-Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks during training camp Source: Giants have ‘sleeper’ fourth candidate
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers against the Reports: Mets reach arbitration deals with 7 players
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts against the Atkinson likes Nets’ defense, says offense needs work
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks reacts after Beasley may go from key contributor to forgotten man
Dellin Betances of the Yankees looks on during Reports: Yanks, Betances agree to $5.1M deal for ‘18
50 Cent throws out the ceremonial first pitch 50 Cent discusses that first pitch from 2014