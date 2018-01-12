Best Bet: MARRIAGE FEVER (4); Best Value: QUAI VOLTAIRE (7)

FIRST: Andesine has worked three times since clear-cut placing in last; set for best. Loose gets price boost after winning two in a row; very dangerous. Expressly owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts.

SECOND: Maddizaskar regressed in last start after fast-figured second in previous race; rebounds. Josephine’s Moment owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; serious, front-end threat. Pico Chick has hit the board in last five starts; must be considered.

THIRD: String Section returns from 51-day freshener for Jason Servis; close call in compact field. Lezendary took backward step in last after fast-figured placings in previous two; very dangerous. Warrior of Light was a strong second to a runaway winner in debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Marriage Fever notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; more to come. Tiznoble has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Ring Necked is rested and owns fast numbers on “A” game; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Vip Nation gets class relief after being compromised by poor start in last; two works in the interim seals the deal. Status Asthmaticus displayed good turn of early foot in debut; dangerous. Climb the Ladder drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Noble and True is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Driven West is speedy ,rested and hails from the Jason Servis stable; big-time player. Skeet Shot could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Quai Voltaire bounced in last start after tenacious victory two races back; call based on price in wide-open field. Swivel delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; likely underlay. Prophet’s Cat is competitive on best efforts; worth long look. Awesome Heart packs potent kick on “A” game; don’t dismiss.

EIGHTH: Cryinthemoonlight tallied swift final fraction when a breakthrough maiden winner in last; pairs up. English Soul has won both dirt starts by a combined 21 lengths; likely short price is the problem. Midnight Disguise, another potential underlay, has yet to taste defeat in two starts; if chalk is your game.

NINTH: Northernstreetgal should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Orchid Party showed speed in debut now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Cathy Naz logged improved internal and final figures in last start; developing and dangerous. Pretty River has worked three times for first dirt start; very interesting.