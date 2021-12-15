Best Bet: IRON LION IN ZION (6); Best Value: CORKMAN (7)

FIRST: Matt Doyle regressed in last after improved placing in previous start; pair of crisp half-mile works seal the deal. Iconic Adventure displays a bounce-back profile that's similar to top pick; very playable. My Brother Cam moves to dirt after useful third in debut; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Bar Fourteen projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Great Workout could be in a great spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Sound Money drops after even third in last; be no surprise.

THIRD: Illustrious makes first start since claimed by suddenly-live stable. St. Lukes drops and makes first start since gelded; very playable. Rvindicated moves to main track after non-stressful fifth in turf debut; worth long look.

FOURTH: Foolish Ghost looms the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Happy Medium has won last two starts by a combined 14 lengths; very dangerous. Wudda U Think Now has trained strongly since determined win on Oct. 21; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bold Journey was a clear-cut second in debut; prepare for unplayable price. Silent Running noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; follow the money. Court Banker, another newcomer. hails from potent first-out barn; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Iron Lion in Zion tallied swift late-pace figure when a last-to-first winner in most recent; keeps on giving. Bustin Pietre was second to a runaway winner in last; big-time player. Kenner took backward step in last after wire-to-wire score in previous start; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Corkman makes first start for Linda Rice after determined victory in last; pairs up. Swinton is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. No Burn owns very fast numbers on "A" efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Bank On Anna has drilled three times since game placing in debut; call based on price. Morning Matcha was a handy winner of two in a row at Parx; very dangerous. Howdyoumakeurmoney is fresh and firing bullets; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Reggae Music Man is fleet-footed and firing bullets; weakness of field is selection's strength. Uncle George runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Anything Pazible bounced in last after game placing two back; very interesting. Big Brown Shoes will be favorably positioned near the front; must be factored into the mix.